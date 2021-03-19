T1 signs former Overwatch League champ ANS to Valorant roster - Dexerto

T1 has announced the addition of former Overwatch League champ Seonchang ‘ANS’ Lee to their competitive Valorant squad.

ANS was one of the San Francisco Shock’s go-to DPS players during their 2020 championship run, and now he’ll be taking his infamous pinpoint accuracy to Valorant for T1.

While definitely disappointing for Shock fans, it’s not really a surprise seeing the Korean sniper take off, he retired from competitive Overwatch for almost all of 2019, before returning to help the Shock win it all in the 2020 Playoffs.

The addition of ANS brings T1’s Valorant roster up to six players in total, so it remains to be seen how exactly he’ll be worked in, or if he’ll be taking another player’s starting spot.

He joins what’s become a trend of successful OWL players jumping ship for a shot at Valorant, so he’ll have plenty of other former Overwatch players as company in the growing esports scene for Riot’s shooter when he does start playing.