Sources: Fnatic considering multiple changes to Valorant team

Fnatic are weighing up the merits of making multiple changes to their Valorant squad as they look to return to the top of the game in 2022, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

Fnatic cut a frustrating figure during the second half of 2021 as they were unable to come anywhere near the heights they had reached in earlier tournaments this year.

After finishing second to Sentinels at the VCT Stage 2 Masters event in Reykjavík, Fnatic missed out on a spot at the following VCT Masters event. They returned to international competition at Valorant Champions, where they were sent packing in the quarter-finals by KRU Esports, the tournament’s surprise package.

As the Valorant scene enters the offseason, Fnatic are looking at options to improve their squad, with Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev set to leave the team, as first reported by VLR.gg and confirmed by Dexerto. The Croatian player has been on Fnatic’s books since the organization entered Valorant in February 2021 with the signing of the SUMN FC lineup.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto that at least one more player could be replaced and that the Fnatic organization started drawing up plans for 2022 and contacting prospective signings even before Valorant Champions began.

Fnatic have approximately one month to finalize their roster before the 2022 VCT season begins. In January, Riot will host the open qualifier for the first Challenger split, with more details about the schedule due to be released on December 13.