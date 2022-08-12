EsportsValorant

shroud says Stewie2K can “compete with the best” in Valorant

Declan Mclaughlin
shroud
A graphic containing shroud and stewie2K and the Valorant logo
Sentinels/João Ferreira/PGL/Riot Games

Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip announced his intention to play Valorant professionally even if the doesn’t get a team when the partnership program kicks off. According to Sentinels player Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, the former CS:GO pro could become one of the best in the esport.

In an interview with Dexerto following Sentinels’ elimination in the VCT last-chance qualifier, shroud hailed Stewie2K’s qualities after the 24-year-old expressed his wish to compete in Valorant.

“I think Stewie2K would do great,” shroud said. “A lot of people struggle to adjust to Valorant because it is very different from Counter-Strike. But I mean, Stewie2K is a good player. I think he could compete with the best.”

Stewie2K and shroud competed together in CS:GO in 2016 and 2017 on Cloud9. shroud then turned to streaming, while Stewie2K went on to make history for North American Counter-Strike, winning a Major with Cloud9 and an Intel Grand Slam with Team Liquid.

shroud in his Sentinels jersey from behind
Sentinels Twitter
shroud went 2-1 with Sentinels in the North American Last Chance Qualifier.

shroud added that he would welcome the chance to play against Stewie2K in Valorant.

“If he actually decided to compete and he got a spot on a pro team, I think he would do great. I’d love to play against him,” shroud said.

Stewie2K is currently a streamer under Evil Geniuses after competing for them in CS:GO during the previous tournament season alongside two of his former Cloud9 teammates, William ‘RUSH’ Wierzba and Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta. The latter played Valorant professionally in 2021 under T1’s banner before returning to CS:GO at the start of this year.

Stewie2K is now grinding Valorant’s ranked ladder and has hit Radiant, the highest ranked tier in the game, multiple times.

keep reading

League of Legends preseason jungle changes
Gaming

LoL preseason jungle changes: Chemtech dragon, easier camp clearing, and enhanced pings

Carver Fisher
Warzone Plunder Ghost AK47 Money Fire Final
Call of Duty

Warzone expert WhosImmortal reveals forgotten Cold War AR that dominates Titanium Trials

Ryan Lemay
TikToker Kyle Krueger
Entertainment

TikToker breaks $700 flashlight attempting to cook an egg

Dylan Horetski
loading...