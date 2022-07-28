CSGO star Stewie2K announces break from competition

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Former Major champion Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip is taking a break from Evil Geniuses competitive roster but will remain with the org to stream Valorant and CSGO.

One of North America’s greatest player products is stepping away from the team and will focus on content creation and streaming while deciding what to make of the rest of his career.

Stewie joined EG’s CSGO team at the start of 2022 and appeared in a handful of events as one of the leading voices in a team filled with fellow C9 Major winners and promising talent.

Unfortunately, Evil Geniuses wouldn’t see the success they hoped for after they put together a squad with years of experience and big name recognition.

Stewie2K steps away from CSGO

The Smoke Criminal, Stewie2K, announced on July 28 that he would no longer feature in EG’s CSGO team, and will pursue content creation for the time being.

A fierce competitor and longtime face of North American CS, Stew will now be seen streaming the game on Twitch while ramping up his content in Riot’s FPS, Valorant.

“I’m hype to announce that I’ll be streaming [Valorant and Counter Strike] for EvilGeniuses Creator Collective,” he said. “For now, I’ll be stepping away from competitive CS and focusing on streaming.

“Thanks to those who tagged along and to many more! My future isn’t determined, so stop by tonight’s stream.”

Stewie previously opened up about the rough times he had while in-game leading for EG, as the pro and one of his former coaches traded contentious words about their time working together.

Overall, the Boston Major champ called the decision “bittersweet” as fans look forward to what’s next for the 24-year-old. As he streams more Valorant, it’s worth noting that Stewie once adamantly said he would “eventually” make the switch to Riot’s emerging esport.

Whether or not he fully leaps into Valorant remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Stewie is ready to embark on the next chapter of his decorated career.