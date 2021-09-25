Shroud praises new “f**king wild” Valorant map Fracture due to its innovation

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek praised Valorant’s newest map Fracture claiming it’s going to be “f**king wild” in pro games, but he believes it will take some time to figure out how to approach it.

Valorant introduced its seventh map, Fracture, in Episode 3 Act 2. Shroud was a massive fan of it when it released.

He claimed every round on it will play out differently, and because of that, it would fix Valorant’s “stale” gameplay.

Now that he’s had more time to sink his teeth into the map, his optimism hasn’t changed. If anything, it’s ramped up a notch or two.

“This map is gonna be f**king wild in pro play,” he said. “I think it’s a good map.”

However, he doesn’t have a “proper take” on how to approach it yet and believes “we’ve got to wait for the pros to figure that one out.”

“It’s too hard to control the whole map, so you’ve got to take pieces of it. But then, when you take pieces of it, I don’t know what you do.

“You can’t take a piece of it and leave somebody because there’s too much ground to cover.”

He explained that it’s difficult to take a piece of the map without leaving a teammate behind because there’s “too much ground to cover.” If you decide to take the gamble and do it, then you risk “losing so much elsewhere.”

For that reason, he believes it’s “going to take time” for everyone to get used to it.

“It’s going to be that way until everyone learns it, until everyone’s got the strats down, got the decent comps and stuff. Right now, it’s kind of confusing.”

Valorant players have been sharing their opinions on the map ever since it released.

Some claim it’s a good map and those who hate it just aren’t used to it yet, while others are less inclined and prefer dodging it.

So, it seems like the jury is still out on whether or not it’s a good map. However, those in favor of it, including shroud, are convinced it’s a breath of fresh air for the game that will only get better as time goes on.