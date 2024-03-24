Sentinels beaten by unlikely Valorant org for best-selling VCT team bundle

Riot Games has revealed that the Sentinels bundle was not the highest-selling out of all the VCT teams, being beaten out by the second seed from Pacific.

Each VCT team from the four regions was given the creative freedom to make their in-game cosmetic bundle. These bundles featured a player card, spray, gun buddy, and Classic skin.

It soon became an unspoken competition between the teams as to who could get the most sales on their bundle. But Sentinels took the challenge to the next level by having their newly-added player Zellsis promote the bundle under all social media platforms.

Article continues after ad

Sentinels even went a step further by putting up a billboard to promote the bundle and bringing a flag with the promotion to Masters Madrid. Alas, regardless of efforts made by Sentinels, Paper Rex still managed to come out on top.

“Paper Rex comes up as number one with the most popular capsule around the world, and Sentinels has the second-best performing capsule. Probably thanks to all of Zellsis’ hard work.” said Leo Faria during a press conference.

Article continues after ad

Both teams faced off against each other in the lower bracket final of Masters Madrid. While Sentinels came out victorious to make the grand final, they’re still second in the bundle standings.

Article continues after ad

“Zellsis we can’t let this slide.” said Valorant content creator Kyedae.

It was confirmed by the creative director of Paper Rex that the metric of best team bundle was determined by the number of bundles in use. This means that the Sentinels bundle could be the most well-sold bundle but was not the most used.

There is still plenty of time in the year for other team bundles to catch up in popularity. Alternatively, it could be the time Sentinels needs to claim the number one spot.