Sentinels sign former CS:GO pro tarik as content creator

Sentinels have revealed the signing of former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik as a content creator for the organization on August 30.

Sentinels have signed another giant name in the streaming space in tarik after bringing in Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek for their Valorant team a few months ago. tarik will not compete for the Valorant squad and will act only as a content creator and streamer for the organization.

Sentinels announced the blockbuster signing in a video posted to Twitter that featured tarik riding an elevator to the top of a building and revealing the content creator in a Sentinels jersey.

tarik has built a name for himself after his pro career ended in 2021 as a streamer in the Valorant space. He regularly streams the game and hosts watch parties for North American and international Valorant esports events.

For shroud’s debut for Sentinels in the North American LCQ tournament the total viewers watching were over 600,000 with over 195,000 coming from the former pro’s stream alone.

Sentinels sign tarik before Valorant Champions

Sentinels Twitter Sentinels sign another large creator.

The signing seems to be a strategical move for the organization as tarik is set to co-stream the upcoming Valorant Champions tournament which starts August 31, the day after the announcement.

tarik averages about 35,000 viewers a stream according to Streams Charts and has almost 110,000 followers on Twitch.

Before turning to streaming, tarik was a North American CS:GO talent and played on rosters like CLG, Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses. He was a part of the Cloud9 squad that took home the first Major trophy for North America in the esport at the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018.

Fans of Sentinels and the former pro can watch him represent the organization on his streams and watch him comment on Valorant Champions gameplay come the tournament’s start.