New Sentinels x tarik Valorant show match locked in: How to watch, rosters, more

Sentinels has announced another Valorant show match against their very own streamer, tarik, as the team continues its string of online events.

Throughout the 2023 off-season, Sentinels has been on a roll with show matches, with the team playing against new opponents seemingly every other week. From putting on their own invitational tournament to matches against Moist x Shopify and G2, there’s been plenty for fans to watch.

And to add to their tour of show matches, they’ve announced the next big competition, pitting their Valorant team against their very own streamer, Tarik “tarik” Celik.

Slated to be held on November 15, the show match will see Sentinels’ star-studded team go against tarik’s “superteam” which will be presumably revealed on the day of the match.

So here is all you need to know about the Sentinels x tarik show match.

Sentinels x tarik show match: How to watch

Just like all their previous show matches and the Sentinels invitational, the match will be streamed on Sentinels’ Twitch and YouTube channel.

And since tarik, who is Valorant’s most watched streamer, will be playing, he will most likely also be streaming his POV during the showmatch.

We have embedded Sentinels’ Twitch channel for your convenience.

Sentinels x tarik show match: Rosters

As with all the previous Sentinels show matches, the squad will most likely rotate in their sixth player Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro from map to map.

As for tarik’s “superteam” roster, it hasn’t been announced as of yet, however, we’ll keep you updated here when it gets announced.

Sentinels

zekken

pANcada

Sacy

TenZ

johnqt

Zellsis

tarik’s “superteam”

tarik

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll keep you up to speed here with all the latest details.