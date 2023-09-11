Sentinels reportedly sign new Valorant IGL for VCT 2024 season

Sentinels are reportedly set to sign Mouhamed ‘johnqt’ Ouarid for the VCT 2024 season as the team’s IGL.

The Valorant esports off-season is in full swing as multiple teams have started dropping players and reports are rolling in about competitors reaching agreements with partnered organizations. Sentinels have joined the latter group as the team has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign johnqt as their IGL, according to Blix.gg.

johnqt was previously with M80 for the 2023 VCT season and was a big reason for the squad’s great performances in the North American Challengers League and Americas Ascension. As M80’s IGL, johnqt led the team to back-to-back 4-1 records across Split 1 and Split 2 of the Challengers League and a Mid-Season Face Off trophy.

At Americas Ascension, M80 was second only to The Guard and lost to the squad 3-1 in the Grand Finals of the tournament to miss out on promotion to VCT Americas. M80 released its Valorant players from their contracts on July 25 to give them a shot at signing with teams in VCT Americas.

Sentinels lock down IGL for 2024 VCT season

Having proved himself in the second tier of North America, johnqt will reportedly now join a top-tier squad in tier-one play in need of an in-game caller.

Sentinels went through two different IGLs over the course of the 2023 season. First, the team started with the former XSET leader Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, before benching him in favor of former OpTic Gaming player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Sentinels did not qualify for any international tournaments in the 2023 season.

Neither IGL brought Sentinels great results as the team lost its only international tournament match at VCT LOCK//IN 2-0 to Fnatic, and placed seventh in the VCT Americas regular season, missing the playoff stage. The team ended its season with a fourth-place finish in the VCT Americas LCQ tournament, missing out on Valorant Champions 2023.

Sentinels is supposedly re-signing Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo for next season and will look to try to return to the international stage in 2024.

