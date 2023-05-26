Sentinels Sacy despised playing Controller: “Thank God Marved is here”

In a podcast about the team’s season as a whole, Sentinels player Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi spoke about switching roles and how happy he was when Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen joined the starting lineup and took over Controller duties.

Sentinels had a tumultuous first VCT Americas split as the squad dealt with roster and coaching changes as well as role switches. To start off the split, Sacy and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna switched around their roles to accommodate the team and fill in gaps in the roster.

Sacy went from primarily an Initiator player to playing Controller on some maps, while pANcada went from Controller to Sentinel. The changes did not stick, however, as Sacy switched back to Initiators in Week 4 of VCT Americas as Sentinels changed coaches and swapped in Marved for an injured Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo.

When talking about the change to Controller on a podcast with Marved, pANcada and Sentinels’ current head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan, Sacy made it clear that he was not a fan of playing smokes for his team.

Sentinels Sacy talks role change and Marved joining the lineup

“The role change was pretty tough. I was asking pANcada a lot of stuff. I don’t know man being a Controller, after playing it in official matches, I kind of appreciate you guys playing Controller now because it’s a f****** hard job,” Sacy said.

kaplan also asked Sacy if he missed playing smokes for the team, to which Sacy responded with a flat “no.”

“The first thing Sacy told me when I came, he was like ‘I’m so glad you’re playing the Controller now,'” Marved said.

Sacy said that his Omen play was not bad, but that he was not good at all on Viper.

The Brazilian player explained the idea around the initial change of him to Controller was based on the idea of making TenZ and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone’s roles more consistent. Before the changes, TenZ and zekken would switch from Duelist to Initiator, and vice versa, depending on the map.

Ultimately, Sentinels ended up settling into their respective roles with Marved as Controller, Sacy as Initiator and pANcada as a Sentinel/ secondary Controller in the final two weeks of the split. The Sentinels starting lineup also changed once more during that time as the team’s former IGL, Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, parted ways with the squad.

Fans of Sentinels will not get to see the team play in an official match for another two months as the squad sets itself up for a chance to make Valorant Champions 2023 in the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier.