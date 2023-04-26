Marved backs Sentinels teammate dephh: “I swear to God he’s a good IGL”

While co-streaming VCT Americas matches, Sentinels’ Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen was asked how he feels about Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson and his skills as an IGL. The Canadian Controller leaped to his teammate’s defense and said that he is a good in-game leader.

Brought in as a substitute ahead of VCT Americas, Marved got his first taste of league action last week as he played in Sentinels’ 2-1 loss to table-toppers LOUD and the 2-0 victory over MIBR.

Article continues after ad

While co-streaming the final matches of the week, Marved was asked how he feels about dephh, the team’s in-game leader, after playing with him.

Marved backed his teammate, saying he has played with IGLs that shut down after a few rounds don’t go their way. This is not, he added, dephh’s case.

“I swear to God he’s a good IGL,” Marved said.

“I think dephh is overly hated for no reason. He’s a good IGL, a good teammate. He doesn’t yell. He calls every round, every round he makes a call.”

Article continues after ad

The British IGL had come under fire ahead of VCT Americas Week 4 after Sentinels lost to NRG and Leviatán. He is regularly at the bottom of his team’s leaderboard as he focuses on calling plays and usually pilots supportive Agents.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He has not been the only player on Sentinels to receive criticism, though, as even fan-favorite player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has faced backlash from the community. He missed Week 4 due to injury and illness, with Marved filling in for him.

Article continues after ad

A former CS:GO player, dephh led XSET to two international appearances in 2022 as one of the team’s callers alongside current Global Esports IGL Jordan ‘AYRIN’ He. At the end of the year, he was recruited by Sentinels as a primary caller by then-head coach Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir, who was recently removed from his position.

Sentinels fans can see if the team and dephh can continue their current run of form in Week 5 of VCT Americas as they are set to take on Cloud9 on April 30.