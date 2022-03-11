Riot Games reportedly not allowing live audience for VCT Masters

It has been reported that Riot Games will not be allowing a live audience for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters event in Iceland.

Fans are a huge part of what creates an insane esports environment. That is something that Valorant fans have yet to bring to the table in its young existence.

The community was unable to bring their cheers and excitement to the scene in 2021 but remained hopeful for the future.

While the VCT teams fight to qualify for the first international Masters of 2022, scheduled for mid-April, it appears that players are going to be in a quiet arena once again.

VCT Masters will not have a crowd

According to DotEsports’ George Geddes, he has been told by a Riot official that VCT Masters will not allow any outside members to attend the event.

The upcoming #VCT Masters will NOT have a crowd, a Riot rep confirmed to me. Regarding format – it will be a double-elimination group stage into a double-elimination bracket. pic.twitter.com/CDU9jPFAcY — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) March 11, 2022

This includes preventing fans and media from being at the tournament. Valorant has yet to have a live audience at an event due to the ongoing health crisis.

Even though it wasn’t confirmed that fans would be able to attend, they were hopeful as Riot Games had approved a crowd to attend the LCS Spring Playoffs. However it seems that the team doesn’t find it safe to do the same for its tactical shooter.

Valorant is only in its second year of Riot-sanctioned events and Iceland has served as its home ground for hosting LAN tournaments. So far, though, these events have yet to deliver that live experience as fans have never been allowed to attend.

Regarding stage 1, however, we will update you when Riot Games makes an official statement. But, if you were planning on going to Iceland for VCT Masters, it looks like you won’t be allowed to attend.