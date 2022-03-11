FPX vow to continue paying Ukrainian Valorant pro ANGE1 after backlash

FunPlus Phoenix have gone back on their decision to withhold payment to Valorant captain Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiow from March 15, if he’s unable to compete because of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The org will now pay his salary in full, regardless of playing status.

The Chinese organization became the target of widespread criticism on March 10 after a Dot Esports report revealed that they would stop paying ANGE1, the captain of their Valorant team, on March 15 if he remained unavailable because of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

ANGE1, 32, has had to flee the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv because of the ongoing invasion. As a result, he has been unable to practice with his team, who have turned to Kamil ‘baddyG’ Graniczka as a substitute player, as Dexerto reported on February 28.

Advertisement

Prodigy Agency founder Jérôme Coupez, who represents ANGE1, revealed on March 11 that FunPlus Phoenix had decided to continue paying the player his full salary, with the organization’s CEO, Chun Li, apologizing privately for the episode.

“The situation has been resolved, and FPX will pay the player’s full salary for as long as needed, without asking him to play,” Coupez wrote on Twitter. “The CEO of FPX apologized in person to us.

Update; the situation has been resolved & FPX will pay the full salary of the player for as long as needed, without asking him to play. The CEO of FPX did apologize in person to us.

It means a lot, thanks to FPX & everyone for the support. Safety is the only thing that matters. https://t.co/eefDXrGLOk — Jérôme Coupez #PlayersFirst 💯 (@Jerome_Coupez) March 11, 2022

“I’m very emotional but grateful that FPX understood the gravity of the situation and made the right decision.”

FPX are currently sitting at the top of Group A in the VCT EMEA Challengers with a perfect 2-0 record. They are scheduled to face Team Liquid on March 12 in their Week 5 fixture and LDN UTD the following day in their rescheduled Week 3 game.