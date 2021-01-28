 Riot devs finally address Valorant running accuracy after complaints from players - Dexerto
Riot devs finally address Valorant running accuracy after complaints from players

28/Jan/2021

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Singularity Phantom Haven Reyna
Riot Games

Riot Games

One of Valorant’s most hotly debated elements is the rifle accuracy when running and gunning. Pro players and casual gamers alike have criticized the mechanic, but the newest rendition of AskValorant has finally addressed the issue. 

If you follow any pro Valorant player on Twitter, you’ve likely seen the debate surrounding running and shooting while using rifles. With a whole host of videos showing just how broken the mechanic is in Valorant, it’s inspired a mob of angry players to take their complaints to Riot themselves.

A whole collection of players, including Team SoloMid’s Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik and 100 Thieves’ Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella, have pointed out the problems with the mechanic.

As of yet, there has been little official response regarding fixes, but Riot have finally broken the silence when it comes to running and gunning.

Valorant Phantom Gameplay Trailer
Riot Games
The Phantom is the main weapon that needs some running and shooting nerfs.

Riot promise run & gun changes in Patch 2.02

With Patch 2.01 focusing largely on introducing changes to Split and nerfing Jett’s iconic Cloudburst smokes, Valorant’s devs suggest that Patch 2.02 will centre more around nerfs to the infamous issue.

In the January 28 segment of Ask VALORANT, Senior Designer Joe Walker and Senior producer Ian Fielding wrote that “we have some changes planned for Patch 2.02 that should help address sentiment on running accuracy with rifles.”

“Keep in mind, we’re making sure not to change too many systems at once to ensure that shooting doesn’t feel so dramatically different that you’ll have to relearn habits.”

Interestingly, this was hinted at by nitr0 a couple of days before on Twitter, who claimed that “Valorant is gonna be interesting when they nerf this running & shooting crap.”

While this hardly feels completely coincidental, it’ll be interesting to see if these changes are substantial enough to relieve some of the pressure that fans have been putting on the dev team.

Riot concluded their comment by reassuring players that they will “keep an eye on the change and will continue to adjust as necessary.”

Either way, this may be the end of the Phantom and Vandal’s dominant reign of terror. It would be nice to see some other weapons maybe come to the surface, but until patch 2.02 we’ll have to content ourselves with dodging sprays.

Pokemon Go February 2 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Ekans, 2x bonus, more

28/Jan/2021

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Ekans.
Niantic / Game Freak

Pokemon Go is hosting its first Spotlight Hour of February 2021 by focusing on Red and Blue favorite, Ekans. Fans of the Gen I Poison-type will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

Niantic is kicking off February’s Spotlight Hour by celebrating Kanto region ‘mon Ekans. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on Candy to evolve the purple snake into an Arbok.

Trainers participating may even run into a Shiny version of the Gen I character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on February 2.

Screenshot of Ekans in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen I snake will be featured in February’s Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon Go Ekans Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday of each month, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for one hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to catch a Shiny variant.

Gen I’s Ekans will be the featured ‘mon on February 2. The limited-time event officially goes live at 6PM and runs till 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Ekans is by no means a rare character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score the highly coveted Shiny variant – which can be evolved into an Arbok. Players can also get bonus XP as well, which we will go over below.

Screenshot of Shiny Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players may even be able to evolve a Shiny Arbok during the February hour in Go.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Ekans Spotlight Hour will run alongside this week’s Mystery Bonus. On February 2, players can get 2x XP each time they evolve a Pokemon. This applies to any ‘mon in your storage, so it’s the perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60-minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

While Ekans isn’t special per-se, the Gen I snake has become a classic character from Red and Blue. So those that love the serpent ‘mon will want to participate for a chance at encountering a Shiny, if nothing else.

Just like 2020, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that go live on Tuesday. February is also packed with events including the Kanto Tour on the 20th.