 Riot handing out big Valorant bans for players who queue with cheaters - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot handing out big Valorant bans for players who queue with cheaters

Published: 28/Jan/2021 7:20

by Andrew Amos
Valorant cheater detected screen next to Yoru
Riot Games

Riot Games is making a promise to not just stop Valorant cheaters, but those who play with hackers. New punishments, including big bans, are on the way to stem those who “ride the cheat bus on the highway to hell.”

Cheaters in Valorant have been a big problem since the game’s release. Despite the deep Vanguard anti-cheat, sometimes players slip through the cracks. Late in 2020, this was a massive problem as players grinded for the best Act Rank possible before Episode 2.

Riot’s systems have adapted though. They’ve boasted about their low cheating rate, although were quick to concede that the negative of encountering just one outweighs the positives.

“We’ve worked to make cheating difficult and expensive, and as a result, the percentage of games with a cheater is a fraction of a percent,” developer Matt ‘K3o’ Paoletti told players on January 27.

“However, those who were able to cheat impacted players far too often. Encountering a cheater isn’t just an inconvenience — it could mean a missed promotion, or a demoralizing halt of a win streak.”

While Riot has done a solid job tackling cheaters, including even snagging a prospective pro mid-scrim, there’s another level they need to address ⁠— players who willingly queue with cheaters.

This is harder to detect with Vanguard, as player intent isn’t clear. However, Riot is looking at cracking down on repeat offenders with 90-day bans. It’s not quite a Hardware ID ban like those dished out to cheaters, but it’s something for those who leech off of them.

“We saw that some players also looked to bask in the ill-gotten gains of cheaters by teaming with them—knowing that the cheater would get banned after a few games, but they would get to reap the rewards,” K3o added.

“One of the first new efforts is to discipline players who queue with cheaters, or as we can colloquially call it, ‘ride the cheat bus on the highway to hell.’ Rank should be an indicator of your skill, not your ability to pay for a service.”

Valorant match cancelled due to cheaters
Riot Games
If a cheater is detected in the middle of a match, Valorant will instantly end the game for all competitors.

Further Vanguard anti-cheat changes to recalibrate rank

That change is one of many being implemented to Vanguard in Episode 2. Riot is looking at a system to recalibrate players’ ranks after cheaters are banned. This is a similar system to how Ubisoft tackles hackers in Rainbow Six.

“The team is also looking at other measures to rectify the damage caused by cheaters, most noticeably, re-calibrating your rating after it may have been impacted by illegitimate players. All forms of boosting are being considered,” he said.

More changes are expected in Episode 2 and beyond, but it’s a promising trend to try and tackle what was once an out-of-control problem.

League of Legends

How to get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime (February 2021)

Published: 28/Jan/2021 6:39

by Andrew Amos
KDA Kai'Sa in League of Legends
Riot Games /' Twitch

If you’re looking for some free League of Legends skins, then you might want to jump on the Twitch Prime Gaming bandwagon. You can get a free skin shard every 10 days, all the way through to April 2021. Here’s how.

Instead of having to get lucky through in-game events, or playing tons of the game to level up and hope for a good Hextech Chest, there’s an easy way to pick up League of Legends skins. Twitch Prime Gaming is the way.

The streaming platform is back with a new promotion in League that allows players to have a chance at finding their favorite skins for free, if they have a Prime Gaming membership. Here’s what you can get through the deal.

Elementalist lux in League of LegendsYou can get free League skins if you have a Twitch Prime membership. Here’s how.

League of Legends Twitch Prime rewards

As we mentioned in the title, you can get free League of Legends skins with Twitch Prime. Every 10 days or so, a new promotion will begin, so you’ll have to keep on top of it to get maximum value.

You will receive a Mystery Skin Shard, which you can open from your loot tab. Depending on whether you like the skin or not, you can upgrade it to a permanent with orange essence, or reroll it for a different one.

Here’s when a new Skin Shard is available:

  • February 4
  • February 15
  • February 25
  • March 8
  • March 18
  • March 29

It’s likely the promotion continues after that, but nothing has been announced. You’ll have until March 8 to claim all of the February shards, and April 8 to claim all of the March ones.

League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Twitch
Be sure to check back every 10 days for a new shard!

How to claim League of Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

It’s really easy to claim these skin shards. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account on their website
  2. Connect your Riot Games account to the Twitch account
  3. Head to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page
  4. Claim the rewards
  5. Log into League of Legends and check your Loot tab
  6. Your Mystery Skin Shard should be waiting for you to open

Hopefully you can find the skin you were looking for through this promotion!