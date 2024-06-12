Valorant dev confirms Neon’s mid-air buff was a mistake and will be nerfed

In Valorant patch 8.11, Duelist Neon received a major buff, allowing her to move a lot faster with higher sprint speed, but it also gave her unintended mid-air accuracy – which Riot has confirmed will be fixed.

On June 12, Sentinels’ zekken posted a clip playing as Neon on Haven vs TenZ, trying out the buffs.

While using Neon’s High Gear (E) ability, zekken landed an accurate headshot mid-air using a Phantom on TenZ at A Long, while sliding down the A Tower.

Coleman Palm, Valorant’s Product Management Lead, responded to the clip and confirmed Neon’s aerial accuracy was not intended in patch 8.11 and they are “working on a fix.”

One of the points in the June 11 patch notes said, “Neon now removes all weapon movement error when sliding. This effectively means she’s more accurate while sliding.” So, this could be the reason why zekken could land such accurate shots even in mid-air.

After Iso, Neon was the other Agent that was buffed in Valorant patch 8.11. Her strafing speed doesn’t get reduced while sprinting now, and these changes have left several Valorant pros rethinking their mains.

Raze and Clove are the other two Agents nerfed in the latest update. If you want to check all the Agent buffs and nerfs, check the full list of changes here.

Although Neon’s aerial bullet accuracy nerf is on the way, you can pull off some of the wildest movement possible in Valorant’s newest map Abyss. Unlike other maps, it lacks walls – meaning the edges and mid-map are filled with voids.

You can jump across them, but if you’re unlucky, you may trip and fall down to your death in any given round.