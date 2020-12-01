 Riot criticized for picking Ninja & Myth as "exclusive" Valorant co-streamers - Dexerto
Riot criticized for picking Ninja & Myth as “exclusive” Valorant co-streamers

Published: 1/Dec/2020 13:52

by Lauren Bergin
TSM Myth Ninja Valorant
TSM Myth, Ninja

First Strike Ninja TSM Myth

Valorant First Strike NA has become one of the fiercest competitions that we’ve seen in Future Earth’s short history. Valorant fans, however, aren’t pleased that Ninja and TSM Myth will be the only two streamers allowed to stream the tournament.

Valorant’s First Strike NA tournament has been one of the most hotly contested of the game’s global tournaments. There’s been upsets, crazy plays and a whole host of amazing competitive Valorant play for fans to sink their teeth into.

With the final leg of the NA tournament on the horizon, Riot Games have decided to grant exclusive co-streamer status to only two lucky personalities: Tyler ‘Ninja’ Bevins and Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani of TSM.

The announcement has fallen slightly flat, however, and fans aren’t particularly thrilled over Riot’s choice of streamers.

Valorant First Strike header
Riot Games
Valorant First Strike has been the biggest Valorant event to date.

Ninja & Myth are First Strike co-streamers

Riot Games announced on November 30 that Twitch goliaths Ninja and TSM Myth would be “exclusive co-streamers” of the First Strike: NA main event.

The news of an ‘exclusive’ co-streaming deal with the two content creators left a lot of fans and fellow streamers somewhat unpleased. It led to a plethora of Tweets and Reddit threads dedicated to discussion around whether or not it’s fair to grant exclusivity to these two personalities.

Fans hit back

The main element of this situation that has left fans disgruntled is the idea of Ninja and Myth being granted exclusivity to the First Strike stream. This means that any other streamers who planned on streaming the event won’t be able to.

Twitch streamer mOE responded with surprise that other streamers wouldn’t be able to stream the event:

A Tweet from another fan called for the inclusion of the Overwatch League’s Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson to the lineup. The caster hosts a weekly podcast called Plat Chat on YouTube, which is entirely dedicated to Valorant. He also streams frequently, so it would make a lot of sense to include him in the exclusive co-streamer list:

Some fans were so unimpressed that they took their concerns to Reddit, where a lengthy post on the ValorantCompetitive subreddit sees fans express their disappointment.

The thread, started by u/AnOldMonkOnDMT, notes that Ninja’s ‘polarizing personality’ coupled with TSM Myth’s ‘preference for TSM’ makes the idea of watching their co-streams unappealing.

Exclusive Co Streams for First Strike NA from r/ValorantCompetitive

The comments echo this:
Comment from discussion fellanumberone’s comment from discussion "Exclusive Co Streams for First Strike NA".

Dexerto has reached out to Riot Games for comment.

Typically, esports tournaments will prevent streamers from ‘co-streaming’ to avoid diverting viewership from the official broadcast.

Valorant

How to watch Valorant First Strike EU Global Finals: Stream & schedule

Published: 1/Dec/2020 13:00

by Andrew Amos
EU First Strike Banner
Share

First Strike

The Valorant First Strike Global Finals are here and Europe has some spicy competition on the horizon. Eight deserving teams have made it here, but only one can be the champion. Here’s everything you need to know.

First Strike isn’t just the culmination of the month-long events across the world, but it’s the final big event for Valorant esports in 2020. In every region, the best Valorant teams are going to be going toe-to-toe it out for the chance to be crowned champion.

In Europe, there’s been one undisputed champion throughout the game’s existence: G2 Esports. However, heading into 2021 and the Valorant Champions Tour, the power rankings could be shuffled or even flipped on their head. If you want to catch the best Valorant has to offer, we’ve got you covered right here.

Valorant First Strike Europe: Stream

All of the First Strike Europe Regional Finals will be broadcast live on the official Valorant Twitch channel.

The action all kicks off on December 3 with the first game between Team Liquid and Team Heretics. All of the times and dates you need are below, as well as the stream to save you needing to go elsewhere.

Valorant First Strike Europe: Teams & players

There are no surprises here: the big three of European Valorant have made it to the First Strike Finals. G2 Esports, Team Liquid, and FunPlus Phoenix will all think they’re in for a chance to take the title over each other.

However, after the big three, there’s a hungry field of contenders looking to cause an upset. From SUMN FC to nolpenki, the rest of the pack are just as qualified to take home the title.

Team Players
G2 Esports mixwell, paTiTek, pyth, ardiis, Davidp
FunPlus Phoenix ANGE1, Shao, ShadoW, Meddo, Zyppan
Team Liquid ec1s, soulcas, Kryptix, L1NK, ScreaM
Nolpenki vakk, xajdish, cNed, JESMUND, zeek
Team Heretics loWel, pAura, nukkye, niesoW, AvovA
SUMN FC Boaster, doma, Mistic, Moe40, tsack
Purple Cobras fanCy, Hugstar, M4CHINA, VlaDéDé, Honeybee
OrglessV pipson, Happy, Boo, delezyh, hoody

Valorant First Strike Europe: Schedule & results

First-Strike-Europe-Bracket

Thursday, December 3

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarterfinals Team Liquid – Team Heretics 8:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30PM
G2 Esports – Orgless 11AM 1PM 6PM 7PM

Friday, December 4

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarterfinals SUMN FC – Purple Cobras 8:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
FPX – nolpenki 11AM 1PM 6PM 7PM

Saturday, December 5

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Semifinals TBD -TBD 8:30AM 10:30PM 3:30PM 4:30PM
TBD – TBD 11AM 1PM 6PM 7PM

Sunday, December 6

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Grand Final TBD – TBD 8:30AM 10:30PM 3:30PM 4:30PM

Valorant First Strike Europe: Final Placements

This post will be updated once the action is underway, so be sure to check back here to see the results!