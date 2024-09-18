Asmongold says Ninja is a “bad loser” amid Kai Cenat Twitch feud

Twitch star Asmongold has weighed in on the infamous spat between fellow streamers Ninja and Kai Cenat, saying the former “seems to be a bad loser.”

In May 2024, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins sparked a tiff with Kai Cenat after he reacted to the influencer’s viral Elden Ring marathon in a way that many viewers felt was bitter.

“He does what I could have done if I’d just stayed home and streamed,” Ninja said. “And didn’t go to Mixer or anything like that. Putting in crazy work, crazy hours, crazy resources into coming up with these really authentic, dope, unique streams, man.”

Viewers felt these remarks were “backhanded” — something Kai himself claimed after Ninja made a similar comment about his record-breaking stream with Kevin Hart weeks later.

“He’s always said, like, ‘Congrats to him, but this happened,'” Kai said. “It’s crazy to me because I looked up to Ninja… and I really believe that streamers have their own different lanes and different times.”

Months later, Ninja had more to say about Kai Cenat, claiming the streamer didn’t actually “want to win” his Minecraft marathon and was merely losing to “entertain” his viewers.

Fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold reacted to a video compilation of these moments during a live stream in September 2024, where he admitted that Ninja doesn’t seem to take competition very well.

“Ninja seems to be a bad loser, and I think because of that, people keep trying to bait him for reactions when somebody does something that Ninja didn’t do,” he mused.

“The problem is, [Ninja] takes it too seriously,” he continued near the end of the video. “You lose when you start to take sh*t seriously. When you don’t take things seriously and you just try to have fun, and just pace yourself and enjoy yourself, everything’s fine.”

Asmongold made it clear that he respects Kai Cenat’s hustle and feels the streamer is so successful because he’s energetic and always offers something new to his audience, whether that be gaming marathons, celebrity guests, or even high-stakes challenges.

For his part, Kai has appeared to find humor in the beef, getting his friends to chant “f*ck Ninja” in a fake press conference after his comments about his Minecraft stream.