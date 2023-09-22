MIBR reportedly after Valorant star trio for international team

MIBR has reportedly targeted a trio of Valorant stars for the 2024 VCT season as it looks to build an international team and move away from its roots.

MIBR did not have the best start to its VCT Americas tenure as it placed ninth in the league and missed out on the playoffs. The team did not fare much better in the Americas LCQ, where they finished seventh. MIBR ended the VCT 2023 season with only one international series to its name, a 2-0 loss to Talon Esports at VCT LOCK//IN.

The esports organization is reportedly going after three Valorant stars this off-season as it looks to improve its fortunes for the 2024 VCT season.

According to VALORANT Zone, MIBR has engaged in talks with Erick ‘aspas’ Santos, Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, and Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella. The organization is understood to be weighing up the possibility of going international after only fielding Brazilian players during its first two years in Valorant esports.

MIBR chasing three Valorant stars for 2024 season

Both aspas and nitr0 have been linked with other teams this off-season. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly set to join Leviatán, while the former Team Liquid CS:GO player is believed to be close to signing with North American Challengers League side M80.

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games) aspas is one of the most sought-after free agents this off-season

yay, on the other hand, has had a quiet off-season and has not been linked with any teams despite being one of Valorant’s most popular players.

Signing the trio would be a major coup by MIBR, who are reportedly only retaining Matheus ‘RgLM’ Rodigoli from the 2023 team. While their chances of snatching all three players could be low, they may be an attractive destination for nitr0 and yay as the pair look to compete at the highest level again.

yay played for NA Challengers League team Disguised in Split 2 after being dropped by Cloud9 early in the season, while nitr0 hasn’t competed in Valorant since the end of 2021.

As for aspas, MIBR would have to make a compelling pitch for the Duelist, who has been approached by teams from multiple regions.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.