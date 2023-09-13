Leviatán CEO reveals Valorant star aspas has offers from various VCT regions

Leviatán CEO, Fernando Diez, went on a podcast and revealed that Erick ‘aspas’ Santos has been getting offers from around the world.

With the VCT off-season going into full swing, one player has been on the minds of every community member and organization general manager: aspas. The Brazilian Duelist has cemented himself as one of the best players in the world across 2022 and 2023.

With LOUD, aspas won Valorant Champions 2022, placed first in the VCT Americas playoffs and earned a top-three finish at Valorant Champions 2023.

Article continues after ad

The young player announced his free agency on September 11 and said that he is open to hearing proposals from teams.

Article continues after ad

Leviatán is one of the teams that is reportedly already in talks with the player to join their squad for the 2024 season. In a recent podcast, Leviatán’s CEO confirmed the report and said that aspas is getting offers from around the world.

aspas is fielding offers from VCT Americas, Pacific and EMEA

In a conversation on the Smoke Mid podcast, Diez explained that aspas has offers from teams in Asia, Europe and the Americas regions.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With Riot Games’ import rules, aspas should be able to play in VCT EMEA and VCT Pacifc with little issue. The player hasn’t expressed a desire to stay in the Americas region and he could be a decent addition to squads looking to burst onto the international VCT stage in 2024.

Article continues after ad

The CEO also revealed some of the inner workings of the proposed deal he is negotiating with the player. He said he came to the player with a more comprehensive proposal that included more opportunities for aspas to be paid outside of just salary.

Article continues after ad

Diez mentioned how organizations are now using things like equity to entice players to sign. The head of the VCT Americas organization said he thought he had a pretty low chance of signing aspas, but recent developments have made him reconsider his odds.

“Speaking 100% honestly, I thought there was a 5% chance or less. There were other contractual things; currently, I feel like there is a 30% chance,” Diez said.