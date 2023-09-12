Saadhak gives update on future amid LOUD uncertainty

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro has provided an update on his Valorant future as his time with LOUD could be coming to an end.

Saadhak’s future is one of the biggest stories of this Valorant transfer window, with the Argentine in-game leader among the four LOUD players whose contracts have expired.

The Brazilian organization is already in the market for a new duelist after Erick ‘aspas’ Santos announced on Monday that he is open to offers. Felipe ‘Less’ Basso and Arthur ‘tuyz’ Vieira are expected to pen new deals with LOUD, but Saadhak’s plans remain uncertain.

Speaking on his stream on Monday, Saadhak said that his future will become clear in the coming days.

“This week, my fate will be sealed,” he said. “This week, I will sign a contract.

“I have received offers, and I am analyzing what I want for my future. I will be making a big decision. Staying in LOUD or going to another organization.”

Earlier this month, Saadhak was spotted in a Discord group message with NRG coach Chet Singh and agent Derrick Truong. Questioned about the leak, Saadhak confirmed that there had been a conversation with Chet but played down the matter. “It’s just networking,” he said at the time.

NRG are currently restructuring their squad after a disappointing season. Sam ‘s0m’ Oh (whose contract has expired) and Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta have confirmed they will not be part of the team next year, while Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks has been linked with NAVI, where he will reunite with his former FunPlus Phoenix teammates.

