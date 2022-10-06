LOUD player gets tattoo celebrating Valorant Champions victory

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

LOUD player Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna has shown off a tattoo of the Valorant Champions trophy in celebration of his team’s title-winning run at the world championship.

pANcada was one of the five players who lifted the Valorant Champions trophy for LOUD after defeating OpTic Gaming 3-1 in the grand final in Istanbul. The Brazilian player has now permanently etched the moment in his skin with a tattoo of the trophy on his forearm, he revealed on Twitter.

“One of the best days of my life is now immortalized, too,” pANcada wrote.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in LOUD’s championship-winning run as the team’s controller. He joined the Brazilian super team on February 3, 2022, and helped the squad go undefeated domestically, place second at VCT Masters Reykjavík and win the Valorant world championship.

Before LOUD, pANcada played for B4 Esports and Stars Horizon, earning a reputation as one of South America’s hottest prospects.

LOUD post-Valorant Champions

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games LOUD came away with the Valorant Champions 2022 trophy

Despite ending the year as the best team in the world, the LOUD roster that lifted the trophy in Istanbul might not stick together for 2023.

The team’s coach, Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi, was released by the organization on September 30, and rumors have been swirling that the team might break up going into the 2023 season.

LOUD was one of the three Brazilian organizations, along with FURIA and MIBR, let into Riot Games’ partnered league. They have until mid-October to assemble a roster to show to the developer, which must include a general manager, a head coach, and six eligible players.

Negotiations with players are still ongoing for most of the 30 teams that made it into the three international leagues. However, for now, the 2023 roster for LOUD is still up in the air, even after winning the esport’s most coveted title.