How to get free Valorant loot drops with Twitch Prime Gaming

Riot Games has announced that they are partnering with Twitch to release some free Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming users. Here’s what you’ll need to claim these in-game rewards.

Following the success of Valorant's beta launch in June, where Riot handed out access to random Twitch viewers, the two companies have now partnered up again to give more away to fans of the tactical shooter.

Now that Valorant is in full release, Riot revealed, on September 10, that they are giving away some free in-game cosmetics for players to claim.

Valorant players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access to these exclusive loot drops, to get your hands on some new cosmetics.

Starting on September 16, the Netter Treter Gun Buddy, from Killoy's collection, will be available and these rewards will be released every month. Here's everything you'll need to claim these Valorant drops for yourself.

How to link Valorant account to Twitch Prime

Before you can claim these rewards you will need to connect your Riot Games account to your Twitch account with an active Prime subscription.

To link your accounts, you'll simply need to follow the steps below.

Log into your Riot Games account. Then, simply sign-in to your Twitch account. When you log in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings. Find the Riot Games tab, press the 'Connect' button, and 'Authorize'. You will now be able to claim your Prime Gaming loot drops.

How to get Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming

When the rewards are live, visit the Valorant page on Twitch's Prime Gaming website. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription. Once you log in, click the 'Claim Now' button next to the 'Netter Treter Gun Buddy' reward. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is also worth noting that the rewards are only available for a month before they are replaced with the next item. So, be sure to grab any items before they expire.

As of now, it is unclear just which items will be released in the coming months, but we'll be sure to update you once more is revealed.