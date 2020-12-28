How to effectively use your abilities in Valorant - Dexerto

When you start playing Valorant, the whole concept of the game can seem completely baffling. We’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you effectively use your Agent’s abilities to destroy the competition.

When you take your first steps onto Future Earth, the entire experience can seem pretty crazy. There’s loads of different guns to choose from as well as a whole host of cool-looking Agents who each have their own unique abilities. It’s these abilities that make Valorant stand out as a pretty different take on the FPS genre.

While being a sharpshooter can net you XP, mastering Valorant requires you to be able to blend your pop off shots with your Agent of choice’s abilities. We’ve listed which Agents are the best at the moment here so that you can consider which one best suits your play style.

This guide though is here to help you maximize any Agent’s abilities to their true potential, and make sure that you go from panicking on the Practice Range to popping heads on Split in record time.

Crosshair Placement

One mistake that is common among players that are new to the FPS world is where to place the crosshair.

Incorrect crosshair placement means a couple of things in Valorant. Firstly, when firing, your bullets will likely drop long before they hit the enemy. Secondly, and most importantly in terms of Agent abilities, it cuts your vision. Staring too low will let fast-moving, stealthy characters like Jett literally get the drop on you as well as limit where you can fire your abilities to do the most damage.

The best advice we can give you here is to try and keep your crosshairs at head level. Not only does this give you a better chance of headshotting, but it gives you the best field of vision to drop some devastating abilities. See movement to your right? Throw up a Sage wall. Noticed an incoming Bomb Buddy? Be careful, Raze is about.

It’ll take a while to get used to, especially when your first instinct is to shoot literally anything that moves, but in time you’ll be able to utilize your enhanced vision to your advantage.

Don’t buy too much stuff

Valorant’s in-game store may seem pretty intimidating to the untrained eye. There’s a lot of different guns with weird names and crazy prices, and then there’s the Abilities tab to consider, as well as your shields.

Quite often players will make the mistake of buying expensive equipment too early. Say you’ve just lost the pistol round and panic has set in. What do you get? The Phantom or the Vandal? Or an Odin to blow away the competition? The answer is neither.

In order to use your abilities, you need to make sure you have enough creds ploughed into each to do so. Each ability will cost either 100 or 200 creds, so you need to make sure you’ve got the cash to cause some trouble.

Buying less powerful weapons like the SMGs will maybe seem like a waste of money, but they free up a lot of easy creds to spend on your abilities. Valorant matches are a long game so plan for the long run, not the short one.

Don’t use all your abilities at once

Valorant, alongside many other FPS titles, has come to be defined by epic plays and team fights. The reality is that, unless you’re playing with a well coordinated team, you’re not always going to be making miracle plays.

The lesson here is simple: play smart. Rushing a B-Site full to bursting with the enemy team by yourself isn’t the smartest idea, even if you’ve got heals like Skye, Sage, or Phoenix. You’ll just end up wasting all of your abilities trying to either save yourself or get a kill, in turn meaning you need to spend more again to get them back.

Sometimes the best plays come to those who wait. All of the Agents have been designed in a way to make sure their unique abilities work in tandem. Maybe, if you’re attacking with Killjoy, the best plan might be to lay out all of your traps around a single site, and then plant the Spike while your other teammates distract.

Time and strategy are key in Valorant and making sure that you keep your precious abilities instead of throwing them out left, right and center will really help you use them more efficiently.

Don’t hold it too long though

On the flip side of this though, you need to make sure you do actually use your abilities. They truly mark you as a player to be watched.

The issue is that many players will focus on the gunplay aspect of the game, as very few abilities get you kills outright other than the Agent’s ultimates. By doing this, players will often either forget to buy creds to use abilities, or alternatively have them in the back pocket but not use them.

Abilities act as your flashbangs or smokes in Valorant, so if you aren’t using them you’re missing out on a whole aspect of your kit that will elevate your play. Don’t be scared to jump into the Practice Range to try and acquaint yourself with these amazing tools.

Practice makes perfect!

The most important thing of all is to get to know your Agent and their kit. Take some time before you jump straight into the fray to really study.

The first thing is to read through each ability and start trying to compute where they would work best. Sage’s walls, for example, are great for cutting off access to bomb sites. Skye’s Trailblazer is great for seeking out enemies that you can blind straight after with her Guiding Light for easy kills. Chaining together abilities and trying out different combinations will really enhance your Valorant skills.

If you’ve played Overwatch before, you already know how important it is to learn the cooldown length for all of your abilities, because it is absolutely crucial that you know when these skills will be available to you. There’s nothing worse than running headlong into the fray and realizing you have no abilities left and they aren’t coming up anytime soon, especially in Valorant where you have just one life every round.

So that’s our guide to maximizing your ability usage in Valorant. It’s pretty hard to try and juggle all of the different aspects of Riot’s FPS, but with time and practice, it’ll become second nature.

Try and bear all of these tips and tricks in mind the next time you jump onto Future Earth. You’ll be popping heads and taking names before you know it!