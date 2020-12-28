 How to effectively use your abilities in Valorant - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

How to effectively use your abilities in Valorant

Published: 28/Dec/2020 17:35

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant How Best to Use Abilities feature image with Killjoy
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

When you start playing Valorant, the whole concept of the game can seem completely baffling. We’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you effectively use your Agent’s abilities to destroy the competition. 

When you take your first steps onto Future Earth, the entire experience can seem pretty crazy. There’s loads of different guns to choose from as well as a whole host of cool-looking Agents who each have their own unique abilities. It’s these abilities that make Valorant stand out as a pretty different take on the FPS genre.

While being a sharpshooter can net you XP, mastering Valorant requires you to be able to blend your pop off shots with your Agent of choice’s abilities. We’ve listed which Agents are the best at the moment here so that you can consider which one best suits your play style.

This guide though is here to help you maximize any Agent’s abilities to their true potential, and make sure that you go from panicking on the Practice Range to popping heads on Split in record time.

Crosshair Placement

Jett dashing in Valorant.
Riot Games
Fancy taming the wind as Jett? Here’s how.

One mistake that is common among players that are new to the FPS world is where to place the crosshair.

Incorrect crosshair placement means a couple of things in Valorant. Firstly, when firing, your bullets will likely drop long before they hit the enemy. Secondly, and most importantly in terms of Agent abilities, it cuts your vision. Staring too low will let fast-moving, stealthy characters like Jett literally get the drop on you as well as limit where you can fire your abilities to do the most damage.

The best advice we can give you here is to try and keep your crosshairs at head level. Not only does this give you a better chance of headshotting, but it gives you the best field of vision to drop some devastating abilities. See movement to your right? Throw up a Sage wall. Noticed an incoming Bomb Buddy? Be careful, Raze is about.

It’ll take a while to get used to, especially when your first instinct is to shoot literally anything that moves, but in time you’ll be able to utilize your enhanced vision to your advantage.

Don’t buy too much stuff

Valorant weapons shop
Riot Games
Yes, the store is tempting but buying too much will only cause you trouble.

Valorant’s in-game store may seem pretty intimidating to the untrained eye. There’s a lot of different guns with weird names and crazy prices, and then there’s the Abilities tab to consider, as well as your shields.

Quite often players will make the mistake of buying expensive equipment too early. Say you’ve just lost the pistol round and panic has set in. What do you get? The Phantom or the Vandal? Or an Odin to blow away the competition? The answer is neither.

In order to use your abilities, you need to make sure you have enough creds ploughed into each to do so. Each ability will cost either 100 or 200 creds, so you need to make sure you’ve got the cash to cause some trouble.

Buying less powerful weapons like the SMGs will maybe seem like a waste of money, but they free up a lot of easy creds to spend on your abilities. Valorant matches are a long game so plan for the long run, not the short one.

Don’t use all your abilities at once

Riot Games
Sage’s walls seem like a great tool, but use them sparingly.

Valorant, alongside many other FPS titles, has come to be defined by epic plays and team fights. The reality is that, unless you’re playing with a well coordinated team, you’re not always going to be making miracle plays.

The lesson here is simple: play smart. Rushing a B-Site full to bursting with the enemy team by yourself isn’t the smartest idea, even if you’ve got heals like Skye, Sage, or Phoenix. You’ll just end up wasting all of your abilities trying to either save yourself or get a kill, in turn meaning you need to spend more again to get them back.

Sometimes the best plays come to those who wait. All of the Agents have been designed in a way to make sure their unique abilities work in tandem. Maybe, if you’re attacking with Killjoy, the best plan might be to lay out all of your traps around a single site, and then plant the Spike while your other teammates distract.

Time and strategy are key in Valorant and making sure that you keep your precious abilities instead of throwing them out left, right and center will really help you use them more efficiently.

Don’t hold it too long though

Valorant's characters.
Riot Games
Abilities are the key to winning a Valorant game.

On the flip side of this though, you need to make sure you do actually use your abilities. They truly mark you as a player to be watched.

The issue is that many players will focus on the gunplay aspect of the game, as very few abilities get you kills outright other than the Agent’s ultimates. By doing this, players will often either forget to buy creds to use abilities, or alternatively have them in the back pocket but not use them.

Abilities act as your flashbangs or smokes in Valorant, so if you aren’t using them you’re missing out on a whole aspect of your kit that will elevate your play. Don’t be scared to jump into the Practice Range to try and acquaint yourself with these amazing tools.

Practice makes perfect!

Player in The Range in Valorant.
Riot Games
The Practice Range is your friend, use it!

The most important thing of all is to get to know your Agent and their kit. Take some time before you jump straight into the fray to really study.

The first thing is to read through each ability and start trying to compute where they would work best. Sage’s walls, for example, are great for cutting off access to bomb sites. Skye’s Trailblazer is great for seeking out enemies that you can blind straight after with her Guiding Light for easy kills. Chaining together abilities and trying out different combinations will really enhance your Valorant skills.

If you’ve played Overwatch before, you already know how important it is to learn the cooldown length for all of your abilities, because it is absolutely crucial that you know when these skills will be available to you. There’s nothing worse than running headlong into the fray and realizing you have no abilities left and they aren’t coming up anytime soon, especially in Valorant where you have just one life every round.

So that’s our guide to maximizing your ability usage in Valorant. It’s pretty hard to try and juggle all of the different aspects of Riot’s FPS, but with time and practice, it’ll become second nature.

Try and bear all of these tips and tricks in mind the next time you jump onto Future Earth. You’ll be popping heads and taking names before you know it!

Fortnite

Fortnite leaker reveals three insane unreleased weapons

Published: 28/Dec/2020 13:51

by Alex Garton
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Not every weapon designed by Epic Games makes it into Fortnite. Some are left by the wayside or kept by developers for a future release. Well, a Fortnite leaker has revealed three unreleased weapons and it’s fair to say they have some crazy themes.

Fortnite Season 5 arrived in early December and with it came a new bounty hunter system, weapon changes, and new areas on the map. The new Season has been received relatively well by the community, however, fans of the game are always looking forward to the next big release.

That’s why information revealed by leakers is so sought after by fans. Of course, no leak gets Fortnite players more excited than unreleased weapons, particularly when the weapons look insanely fun to use.

Fortnite unreleased weapons leak

A set of unreleased weapon leaks were posted to the FortniteLeaks subreddit and came courtesy of Fortnite leaker ximton.

It’s unknown when or if any of these weapons will ever be added to Fortnite. Either way, there’s nothing better than seeing unreleased weapons in action and these certainly did not disappoint.

Starting off we have what looks to be a minigun grenade launcher that deals area of effect damage. The weapon shoots out grenades at a rapid speed and would definitely cause absolute chaos if it was added into the game.

It was rumored that this weapon was set to be released in Season 4 but in the end, it was never implemented.

Leaked gun (via @ximton) from r/FortniteLeaks

Next, is an electric themed weapon that shoots balls of explosive energy. The appearance of the gun is relatively standard but the gunfire animations look great. By the looks of it, the weapon is similar to a grenade launcher in that its projectiles explode when they land.

It’s difficult to say whether Epic has any plans to add this into Fortnite in an upcoming update but the thread does note that the weapon is “possibly scrapped”.

Unreleased Electric Gun weapon! (Possibly scrapped) (via: @ximton) from r/FortniteLeaks

Finally, this has to be the most hilarious and insane weapon of the bunch. It’s not very often you run into a gun that shoots gnomes at your enemies. Alongside the gnome projectiles, the weapon has a strange sound that mimics an out of tune guitar when it is shot.

As the thread states, this is most likely a dev only weapon but it’s definitely a gun that Fortnite fans would be desperate to see added to the game.

Gnome Gun – it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) (Via: @ximton) from r/FortniteLeaks

We can only keep our fingers crossed that some of these weapons will be eventually added to the game. Unfortunately, there’s usually a good reason why they have been left to the wayside by developers.

Either way, it’s great to see videos of each of the guns in action and imagine a world where the gnome gun actually made it into Fortnite.