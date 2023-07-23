Giants player hits out at Cloud9 following Champs qualification: “Enjoy watching from the crowd”

A Giants Valorant player hit out at Cloud9 and its Valorant coach after qualifying for Champs.

Giants swept NAVI in the VCT EMEA LCQ grand final to earn a better seed going into Valorant Champions. The Spanish organization plowed through the tournament, defeating Karmine Corp and KOI in two 2-0 sweeps to qualify for the tournament.

The team kept that win streak rolling in the grand final and will look to showcase their skills on the international stage. Giants were one series win away from qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions through the VCT EMEA Playoffs back in May but lost to NAVI in the first lower bracket match.

The morning after defeating KOI and before walking on stage to take on NAVI, Giants IGL Emir ‘rhyme’ Muminovic hit out at Cloud9 and its Valorant coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore. rhyme put out a screenshot of a message from mCe in Twitch chat with a brutal caption that stirred up the Valorant community.

Giants IGL hits out at Cloud9 coach after Champs qualification

“Kind of annoying Fnatic is winning the event and getting another free spot for EMEA, can’t wait to see Giants come get owned,” mCe said in the screenshot.

Fnatic won VCT Masters and earned their league an extra slot at Valorant Champions, allowing VCT EMEA to have five teams at the world championship.

“Even if EG won versus Fnatic you wouldn’t have qualified mCe. Enjoy watching from the cowd,” rhyme said in the tweet.

The post has over 6,000 likes and over 100 quote tweets at the time of writing.

mCe and Cloud9 are not attending Valorant Champions due to their elimination from VCT Americas LCQ by Leviatán in the lower bracket final. mCe responded to ryhme’s post by raising a glass to him, but it’s hard to tell whether this was sarcasm toward the player or respect toward the fellow competitor

Giants will start their Valorant Champs run on August 6 along with the rest of the qualified teams.