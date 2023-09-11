EG Valorant player says mCe was “blindsided” by Cloud9 firing

Evil Geniuses Valorant player Kyle ‘ScrewFace’ Jensen claimed on stream that former Cloud9 head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore was “blindsided” by his firing.

VCT Americas squads are making moves during the off-season as player’s contracts are expiring and organizations are tightening their belts for the 2024 season. One move that shocked many has been the removal of Cloud9’s head coach, mCe.

The coach built one of the better squads in VCT Americas after the organization dropped its longtime IGL and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker right before the league began. Under his guidance, Cloud9 went 8-1 in the regular season with two last-minute additions and just barely missed out on international VCT play.

mCe was already making plans and trying out players for Cloud9 for 2024, before he was let go unexpectedly, according to EG reserve player ScrewFace.

“Basically, they blindsided mCe, kinda, and its business, there’s no hard feelings,” ScrewFace said in a live stream.

Cloud9 going in a new direction for Valorant squad

ScrewFace went on to say that mCe was tasked with building a roster for the 2024 season, which the EG player was a part of, and with the head coach’s firing his chance at joining Cloud9 has gone down drastically.

“Unfortunately with mCe being removed, my ability to be playing professional Valorant with Cloud9 in the 2024 season has gotten absolutely headshot,” he said.

ScrewFace is the only player on the EG reserve roster who is still with the organization as it released the other four players and their coach on September 7.

Cloud9 currently has only three players signed to its roster as Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro announced his free agency on September 6 and Dylan ‘runi’ Cade was dropped the same day as mCe.

The VCT Americas team will have to pick up a new coaching staff to build around its three remaining players as the Valorant esports off-season has already started in earnest.