Fnatic Boaster explains why he decided to become an IGL in Valorant

Valorant Champions is underway with multiple teams gunning for the World Championship trophy. In a trailer for the playoff stage of the event, Fnatic’s Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett explains why he became an IGL.

Fnatic has cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with during the VCT 2023 season. The squad has won back-to-back international titles and is the best team in the world at the moment. However, the journey to winning these trophies has been a long time coming.

Fnatic has always been considered a top team internationally, the Valorant squad even made the Grand Finals of the first VCT Masters event in 2021. The architects of Fnatic’s rise in Valorant are the team’s head coach, Jacob ‘mini’ Harris, and IGL, Boaster.

The two created the squad that would eventually be signed by Fnatic, SUMN FC, and brought strategic depth to the game that Valorant teams had not seen before in the early days of the esport.

In a recent content piece highlighting teams in the playoff stage of Valorant Champions, Boaster explained why he became an IGL in Valorant and started his journey in the esport as a caller.

Boaster explains his decision to become an IGL in Valorant

In the video, Boaster is asked when he realized he had to be an IGL by LOUD IGL Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro.

“In Valorant, it was because no one would sign me,” Boaster said. “So I decided to make my own team.”

“That is really sad, I have to say,” Saadhak said in response.

Before becoming a professional Valorant player, Boaster tried to go pro in CS:GO and League of Legends. Since becoming an IGL in Valorant, and signing with Fnatic, Boaster has become one of the most well-respected callers in the esport and is one trophy away from winning every VCT international event.

Before the 2023 season, Fnatic went through multiple lineups but always managed to qualify for international Valorant tournaments. Boaster and mini were often praised for their pre-set strategies and early-game setups.

This season, however, Boaster and Fantic have become one of the best mid-round calling teams in the world and have been able to bounce back in matches where previous iterations would have crumbled.

Fnatic will be fighting for their third international trophy as Valorant Champions continues on August 16 with their match against LOUD.