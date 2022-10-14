Fnatic set to sign Chronicle and Leo to Valorant team, according to report

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg.

Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.

Chronicle, 20, and Leo, 18, have enjoyed decent success since they began competing in Valorant. Chronicle was a part of the Gambit Esports roster that placed second at Valorant Champions 2021 and won VCT Masters Berlin that same year. Leo debuted on the international stage in 2022 with Guild Esports at VCT Masters Copenhagen and has been a top-level prospect since 2020.

The two players will join Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, who is signed to the organization through 2025, Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev, who is signed through 2026, and Turkish teenager Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder.

The organization has allowed James ‘Mistic’ Orfila and Enzo ‘Enzo’ Mestari to explore other opportunities after Valorant Champions 2022.

Fnatic are betting on youth in Valorant squad

Michal Konkol/Riot Games Fnatic are bolstering their roster for 2023

Outside of Boaster, the Fnatic squad is full of teenagers or players that only recently turned 20. Boaster himself is 27 years old and is a veteran of the esports industry with stops as a content creator and a competitor in CS:GO.

Fnatic have billed themselves as a team that nurtures young Valorant talent with an eye toward the future. The team qualified for every international event in 2022 and have praised its young core for its growth over the year.

The 30 VCT partners have until October 15 to submit a six-player lineup for next year, though the transfer window will remain open until February. Stay up to date with all the transfer activity in the Valorant scene with our free agency live tracker.