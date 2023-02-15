EG coach potter on new Valorant roster additions: “We needed a little bit of an ego”

Evil Geniuses dismantled Team Heretics in their debut on the international Valorant stage at VCT LOCK//IN. The EG head coach Christine ‘potter’ Chi shouted out the Valorant roster’s new veteran additions after the win.

Evil Geniuses made a bold move in the offseason by committing to a multi-man roster, signing nine players, over a conventional five-man team. At VCT LOCK//IN, EG showcased its new Valorant team with its veteran pickups in Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold and Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen.

After EG defeated its first opponent, Heretics, at the event 2-0, potter said that the two veterans brought something to the team that she felt was needed after their 2022 campaign.

“We needed confidence, we needed experience, and we needed a little bit of an ego and that’s exactly what Brendan and Ethan bring to the table. Immediately, we just felt that difference. They absolutely elevated us to whole new levels and each day we’ve been gaining confidence and really just believing in each other and the squad, so it’s been great,” potter said in a post-match press conference.

EG Valorant continues on at VCT LOCK//IN

The Evil Geniuses team came into this tournament as slight underdogs. EG had never qualified for an international tournament before getting an invite, due to the organization being chosen by Riot Games as a partner for its VCT international leagues, to VCT LOCK//IN.

The squad was also up against a Heretics squad full of veteran LAN and international players like Óscar ‘mixwell’ Colocho and Óscar ‘mixwell’ Colocho. EG’s BcJ said after the win that if he could drop the mic on his team’s naysayers after the win, he would.

“First thing, they hate us because they ain’t us, Okay. Secondly, this team has so much drive and passion for this game. All they do outside of practice is play this game… I don’t care about any media. You can’t take that away from these guys. They worked so hard to be here and obviously today, you’ve seen a little bit of that spark and you will see more of it in this tournament,” BcJ said.

EG will move on to play Talon Esports on February 18 in the second round of VCT LOCK//IN.