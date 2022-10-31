DisguisedToast teases creation of pro Valorant team

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

The 2023 field of pro Valorant squads might get one team deeper as streamer Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang teased the creation of a professional team on Twitter.

On October 31, DisguisedToast asked online who the best available pros on the market are right now and said that he is “thinking of starting a team.” The tweet has gained a lot of traction, with some players putting their own names forward and others tagging free agents.

Former Sentinels Valorant player Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino, ex-Renegades player Alexander ‘retrQ’ Kadan and current NRG Esports player Sam ‘s0m’ Oh are among the pros who interacted with the post. The players who were tagged include current free agents Alex ‘aproto’ Protopapas and Matthew ‘Wedid’ Suchan.

DisguisedToast has played the game extensively, and his OfflineTV collective has co-streamed professional Valorant before, most recently at Valorant Champions 2022. DisguisedToast also recently met up with popular Valorant streamer and former Counter-Strike pro player Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, who is tied to Sentinels.

DisguisedToast could add another Valorant team to the mix

Outside of the top teams, many professional Valorant squads have yet to announce changes to their rosters. The teams in the Challengers league have a chance to play for promotion to the partnered competition at the end of the year.

Whether DisguisedToast will play on this new team is unclear, but there are no rules barring him from competing in the Challengers league or its qualifying tournaments. Before VCT 2023 kicks off, North America will have a smattering of tournaments the streamer’s team could be invited to, or qualify for.