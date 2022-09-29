All Valorant tournaments before VCT 2023

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Riot Games has announced a list of tournaments ahead of the start of the Valorant Champions Tour international leagues in 2023.

With Valorant Champions 2022 finished up and the VCT 2023 Kickoff tournament set to start in February, there is a lot of downtime for Valorant competition.

In that window of time, Riot has given third-party tournament operators the opportunity to run big competitions.

Riot has named this window the Valorant OFF//Season and has released a list of tournaments that fans should pay attention to leading up to the new season.

EMEA Valorant OFF//Season tournaments

EMEA will have eight tournaments during the offseason. Some are extensions of Valorant Regional Leagues, others are more flashy events with premier teams.

Crossfire Cup Mediamarkt e Intel: October 3 – November 12

Valorant Regional League Turkey Invitational: October 3 – 9

Valorant Regional League Dach Evolution: Unity: October 3 – December 18

Red Bull Home Ground 2022: October 7 – December 11

BME Superdome: October 13 – 22

G-Loot Valorant Clash: October 21 – November 27

Coupe de France: October 27 – December 12

Lyon e-Sport: November 11 – 13

Americas Valorant OFF//Season tournaments

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Many of these tournament will be held online.

The Americas region also has eight tournaments for fans to choose from. Many are show matches or influencer heavy but there are a few competitive tournaments that should see pro team attendance. The first competition listed is also a LAN event.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: January 14 – 15

Valorant Latam Gods: November 28 – December 4

Vava BTS Sunset: November 21 – 27

Spike Series Invitational: November 5 – 11

Knights Arena Valorant Freezeout: December 15 – 18

BoomTV: November 8 – 13

Copa Rakin: October 25 – December 4

G4 Rumble: October 1

APAC Valorant OFF//Season tournaments

APAC will feature nine tournaments in the offseason with multiple show matches between South Korea and Japan during the window.