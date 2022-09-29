All Valorant tournaments before VCT 2023

Riot Games has announced a list of tournaments ahead of the start of the Valorant Champions Tour international leagues in 2023.
With Valorant Champions 2022 finished up and the VCT 2023 Kickoff tournament set to start in February, there is a lot of downtime for Valorant competition.
In that window of time, Riot has given third-party tournament operators the opportunity to run big competitions.
Riot has named this window the Valorant OFF//Season and has released a list of tournaments that fans should pay attention to leading up to the new season.
EMEA Valorant OFF//Season tournaments
EMEA will have eight tournaments during the offseason. Some are extensions of Valorant Regional Leagues, others are more flashy events with premier teams.
- Crossfire Cup Mediamarkt e Intel: October 3 – November 12
- Valorant Regional League Turkey Invitational: October 3 – 9
- Valorant Regional League Dach Evolution: Unity: October 3 – December 18
- Red Bull Home Ground 2022: October 7 – December 11
- BME Superdome: October 13 – 22
- G-Loot Valorant Clash: October 21 – November 27
- Coupe de France: October 27 – December 12
- Lyon e-Sport: November 11 – 13
Americas Valorant OFF//Season tournaments
The Americas region also has eight tournaments for fans to choose from. Many are show matches or influencer heavy but there are a few competitive tournaments that should see pro team attendance. The first competition listed is also a LAN event.
- Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: January 14 – 15
- Valorant Latam Gods: November 28 – December 4
- Vava BTS Sunset: November 21 – 27
- Spike Series Invitational: November 5 – 11
- Knights Arena Valorant Freezeout: December 15 – 18
- BoomTV: November 8 – 13
- Copa Rakin: October 25 – December 4
- G4 Rumble: October 1
APAC Valorant OFF//Season tournaments
APAC will feature nine tournaments in the offseason with multiple show matches between South Korea and Japan during the window.
- Afreeca TV SEA Invitational: November 29 – December 4
- WCG Rivals – Valorant : Korea vs Japan: December 16
- Gwangju Esports Series (GES) Asia: November 26 – 27
- TEN 5_ Valorant Special Match: November 4
- TEN 5_ Valorant Korea vs. Japan: October 3
- Penta Pro Series – Valorant: October 28 – December 18
- Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer (GXR): October 14 – November 20
- TEN 5_Valorant Korea vs. Japan Showmatch: October 3
- TEC Challenger Series: September 29 – October 13