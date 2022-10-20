VCT Free Agency 2022: The best unsigned players in the Americas

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

The 2022-23 VCT free agency period runs until February 2023 and will see the 10 partnered teams in the Americas league sign a minimum of 60 players. With the breadth of the league, covering North and South America, there are bound to be players that are skilled enough to compete but are left out of the league.

While some teams have already finalized their rosters, some still have open spots left and they can all make changes up to the deadline. Here are a few players that are restricted or free agents that are Valorant Champions Tour ready.

Former starting Sentinels players: dapr, ShahZaM and zombs

Sentinels have benched three of the founding members of their Valorant squad. Only Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims has survived and has a place on the 2023 roster. While these players are still under contract with Sentinels, they have been allowed to explore other opportunities and their contracts are reportedly up when 2023 rolls around.

Riot Games Sentinels is looking to return to former glory after winning Masters Reykjavik in 2021.

Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin, Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan and Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino have all competed at international events and have been considered the best in their respective team roles at one time in the past two years. While Sentinels might have crashed and burned in 2022, these three are still valuable free agents on the VCT market.

Former KRÜ Esports players: delz1k and Mazino

Another group of players with a wealth of international experience, Joaquín Ignacio ‘delz1k’ Espinoza Soto and Roberto Francisco ‘Mazino’ Rivas Bugueño were released by KRÜ on October 1. The pair were a part of the team during its international runs in 2021 and 2022, and experienced the highs and lows of South American Valorant during that time.

While maybe not the hottest players on the market, delz1k and Mazino are still some of the best competitors from South America.

FaZe Clan players: babybay, dicey supamen

OWL/FaZe Clan FaZe Clan did not make the partnered league and have a wealth of talent on their books.

While FaZe Clan may have never made an international event in Valorant in the open era, the team still had some of the best players in North America. In 2022, FaZe were just a few maps away from representing the region at an international event in Stage 2 and the Last Chance Qualifier.

Of the players still attached to the roster, star fragger Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty is a competitor that has yet to be attached to a team in the partnered league that has been called one of the best in the region. Both Quan ‘dicey’ Tran and Phat “supamen” Le are also respected in the region for their fragging power and tactical skills, respectively.

The younger Valorant generation: The Guard, former Knights and Version1 players

While there are a smattering of veteran VCT free agents not on a partnered team, there are also many younger players that have proven themselves in North America that are in the same boat fighting partnered team spots.

Players from The Guard, who have international experience, have announced they are looking for new offerers. Those names include Jacob ‘valyn’ Batio, Michael ‘neT’ Bernet, Jonah ‘JonahP’ Pulice and Ha ‘Sayaplayer’ Jung-woo. Both Knights and Version1 shocked the region in 2022 with surprise qualifications to the VCT Challengers league, and those players are also on the market.

Ashton ‘Frosty’ Rakoske and Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar are former Knights players that have entered free agency while teenage standout Logan ‘skuba’ Jenkins is a restricted VCT free agent.

The last player a part of that group is Alexander ‘Zander’ Dituri, the young IGL for Version1, who is a restricted free agent as well.

Other available VCT free agents

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games There are only so many roster slots for partnered teams.

The pool of players on the free agency market in VCT across the Americas is deep and cannot fit into a condensed list. Here are a few more names that are restricted or free agents for the 2023 season and their current or former organizations.