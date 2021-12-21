Sources: cNed close to re-signing with Valorant world champions Acend

Acend are expected to re-sign their Turkish star Mehmet ‘cNed’ Yağız, the only player on the squad who had not yet agreed to stay with the Valorant world champions, according to sources close to Dexerto and journalist Bo Hoogland.

Acend, a new European organization, are close to retaining their star Valorant player Mehmet ‘cNed’ Yağız after a period of uncertainty, following an Upcomer report which claimed he was exploring his options elsewhere.

The world championship-winning team’s players’ contracts were all up at the end of 2020, casting some doubts about their future. This was a question that was settled quickly when four of the players re-signed after their victory at the Valorant Champions event in Berlin earlier in December.

A Cybersport report on December 13 stated that four of the players, as well as their coach Laurynas ‘Nbs’ Kisielius, would remain with Acend heading into 2022. cNed was the only question mark hanging over the team, though sources close to the situation have informed Dexerto that he’s expected to re-sign with the org.

Upcomer’s original report on December 18 revealed that there was a lot of interest in the Turkish Jett player from organizations in North America, specifically naming 100 Thieves.

Acend will head into 2022 with their world champion roster, competing in the European league that they were directly invited to along with Team Liquid, Gambit, and Fnatic.

The org is cutting it close by not yet securing a roster heading into the new year as the 2022 edition of the Valorant Champions Tour will commence in January for both Europe and North America.

Acend’s expected Valorant roster: