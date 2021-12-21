Sources: OG assemble new Valorant squad

OG Esports have completed the rebuild of their Valorant squad with an all-French roster, multiple sources have told Dexerto and Cybersport.

First hitting the scene in February with the signing of the Monkey Business roster, OG Esports looked strong heading into the first stage of the Valorant Champions Tour. They failed to achieve any meaningful results after failing to qualify for the main event, however.

Parting with the bulk of their original roster, they considered international players such as Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi, Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski, Michał ‘MOLSI’ Łącki, and Aaron ‘xyN’ Mullan, though sources have now informed Dexerto and Cybersport that they’ve moved to a roster made up of French players.

Having only kept Benjamin ‘uNKOE’ Chevasson and coach Julien ‘daemoN’ Ducros, working to rebuild the roster alongside Joey ‘fxy0’ Schlosser, the popular European organization are expected to announce the signings of Théo ‘OniBy’ Tarlier, Elian ‘MateliaN’ R, and Mathieu ‘LaAw’ Plantin.

Today we have decided to part ways with @TviQ_, @DPSuwu & @DestrianVAL. We wish them success anywhere they choose to go. Thanks for the hard work and passion you put in the project. #DreamOG pic.twitter.com/zeDSyS95PB — OG VALORANT (@OGvalorant) October 6, 2021

This roster will represent Valorant going into the new-look competitive season in 2022, which now includes national leagues. While not confirmed, it’s expected that OG will compete in the French national league operated by Freaks 4U Gaming.

The new season of the Valorant Champions Tour sees national leagues operated by third-party organizers that run for two stages over the course of the year. the regional leagues are the fourth tier of official competition, below Challengers, Masters, and Champions events.

OG Esports’ expected Valorant roster: