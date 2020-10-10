Cloud9's Tenz and Vice explain why Valorant's new Agent Skye is scary - Dexerto

Valorant’s new Agent for Act 3 has been piquing everyone’s interest, including Cloud9’s Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Daniel ‘vice’ Kim who both were thoroughly impressed with Skye’s utility-heavy abilities.

Agent 13 will be the second (team) healer in the game’s lineup. Unlike Sage, however, Skye is going to come well-equipped to scout ahead or expose players on the battlefield to great effect.

Advertisement

Getting an early look at all of what the new character will be able to accomplish, the C9 duo examined every ability under the Skye and Tenz was baffled at some of the tricks she could pull off.

“Follow the Hawk and see how it flashes,” Tenz said, stress testing Skye’s tracking flash ability and discovering it could blind inside of Market on Ascent all the way from B link. “This is scary, dude.”

Advertisement

Though there are some pitfalls to her kit, such as her line-of-sight heal or the aforementioned flash that isn’t exactly a walk in the park to control.

In any case, there are myriad uses to the kit, especially Regrowth that, admittedly, isn’t as strong as its first impression might suggest. The AoE heal gives Skye four charges to play with and can hold down the ability to slowly replenish teammates’ health bars.

While any heals in the middle of a round are always welcomed, the C9 pros agreed that this was “much worse” than it could have been.

Advertisement

Read more: Riot reveal plans for practice modes in Valorant while queuing

But when it comes to offensive scouting, Skye is going to be pretty popular with some players. Her Trailblazer trinket summons a Tasmanian tiger that can be controlled to run ahead and do a leap attack that inflicts some damage while dealing “a concussive blast.”

Meanwhile her Seekers is a cross-map homing ultimate that can tail people from wherever they are on the map. Be warned, however, as these sprites do have a range at which they disappear, but if they land on their target, they get near-sighted for a moment.

“(Seekers) is six charges and it basically is nuts for just following it and entry-ing with it,” Tenz said. “It’s basically a Sova Drone on crack.”

Advertisement

Vice still needs some convincing that this Agent will replace any of the others in team comps, but does say that the Guiding Light flash is “insane.”

Syke will be able to give teams an extremely versatile flash that can be used to both blind opponents or to get people off an angle.

Advertisement

While the flash can sometimes lead the Agent to blind herself, the ability to completely manipulate its trajectory (like Jett’s Cloudburst smokes) is an exciting prospect.

It’ll be interesting how the Valorant community and its pro players integrate her kit in a match once she releases in the highly-anticipated Act 3 patch.