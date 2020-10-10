 Cloud9's Tenz and Vice explain why Valorant's new Agent Skye is scary - Dexerto
Valorant

Cloud9’s Tenz and Vice explain why Valorant’s new Agent Skye is scary

Published: 10/Oct/2020 23:04 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 23:05

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games via Cloud9 YouTube

Valorant’s new Agent for Act 3 has been piquing everyone’s interest, including Cloud9’s Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Daniel ‘vice’ Kim who both were thoroughly impressed with Skye’s utility-heavy abilities.

Agent 13 will be the second (team) healer in the game’s lineup. Unlike Sage, however, Skye is going to come well-equipped to scout ahead or expose players on the battlefield to great effect.

Getting an early look at all of what the new character will be able to accomplish, the C9 duo examined every ability under the Skye and Tenz was baffled at some of the tricks she could pull off.

“Follow the Hawk and see how it flashes,” Tenz said, stress testing Skye’s tracking flash ability and discovering it could blind inside of Market on Ascent all the way from B link. “This is scary, dude.”

Riot Games
With her many trinkets, Skye is primed to disrupt the Valorant meta once she releases.

Though there are some pitfalls to her kit, such as her line-of-sight heal or the aforementioned flash that isn’t exactly a walk in the park to control.

In any case, there are myriad uses to the kit, especially Regrowth that, admittedly, isn’t as strong as its first impression might suggest. The AoE heal gives Skye four charges to play with and can hold down the ability to slowly replenish teammates’ health bars.

While any heals in the middle of a round are always welcomed, the C9 pros agreed that this was “much worse” than it could have been.

But when it comes to offensive scouting, Skye is going to be pretty popular with some players. Her Trailblazer trinket summons a Tasmanian tiger that can be controlled to run ahead and do a leap attack that inflicts some damage while dealing “a concussive blast.”

Meanwhile her Seekers is a cross-map homing ultimate that can tail people from wherever they are on the map. Be warned, however, as these sprites do have a range at which they disappear, but if they land on their target, they get near-sighted for a moment.

“(Seekers) is six charges and it basically is nuts for just following it and entry-ing with it,” Tenz said. “It’s basically a Sova Drone on crack.”

Vice still needs some convincing that this Agent will replace any of the others in team comps, but does say that the Guiding Light flash is “insane.”

Syke will be able to give teams an extremely versatile flash that can be used to both blind opponents or to get people off an angle.

Riot Games
Pro players are already dissecting how to best use Skye in Valorant.

While the flash can sometimes lead the Agent to blind herself, the ability to completely manipulate its trajectory (like Jett’s Cloudburst smokes) is an exciting prospect.

It’ll be interesting how the Valorant community and its pro players integrate her kit in a match once she releases in the highly-anticipated Act 3 patch.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:35

by Bill Cooney
Ansu Fati POTM SBC
EA Sports

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first-ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for La Liga. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC, as the Barcelona winger has landed himself a brand new FUT card. 

Fati has certainly been in full POTM form for Barca since the season began and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, even with international matches for Spain coming up on the schedule.

What better time to release his card than just after launch day for FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, with his new card getting right into the action.

Fittingly enough, La Liga confirmed his POTM status with a tweet just before Spain kicked off their Nations League match against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card could very well break into the elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 95 pace and 84 shooting. He’s one of the best La Liga has to offer, and this SBC certainly comes with the price tag to match.

FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are three teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called La Liga, Spain, and Tactical Emulation. Here’s how to check them all off and get your hands on Fati’s newest card in Ultimate Team.

La Liga

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati La Liga solution
FUTBIN
La Liga SBC solution for FIFA 21’s La Liga POTM SBC.

Spain

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

fati Spain SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Spain POTM challenge.

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati Tactical Emulation SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Technical Emulation POTM challenge.

How much is the Ansu Fati POTM in FIFA 21?

Remember when we mentioned that this would be a pricey SBC? Well, we weren’t kidding. Using information from the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that Fati’s POTM SBC is going to cost between 170,000 and 200,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this level of winger and those stats, this SBC certainly can’t be considered a bargain by any means – and keep in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. To lessen the blow of completing the SBC though, you will receive three packs for your troubles: a Mixed Players Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Prime Mixed Players Pack.