 Riot reveal plans for practice modes in Valorant while queuing - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot reveal plans for practice modes in Valorant while queuing

Published: 8/Oct/2020 21:09 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 21:15

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Share

One of the most requested features in Valorant is queuing up for matchmaking while warming up in The Range, but Riot have other plans as it pertains to practice modes leading up to your games.

While the studio believes “the tech is feasible” to give players room in the practice range as they’re waiting to find a lobby in matchmaking, Lead Games Mode Producer Jared Berbach feels that the resources needed to accomplish that are better suited for other features.

Advertisement

“The tech is feasible to let you jump into the practice range while queuing,” Berbach said. “But we’ve been reluctant to pursue this because it is straight up not efficient for what it’s accomplishing and we’re more excited about alternatives.

“Here’s why: A practice range ‘match’ is currently just as expensive for us to run on the server side as a standard 5v5 match, but the effort is about 10x less efficient per player because it is only serving one player at a time.”

Advertisement
Riot Games
Riot will be integrating more practice tools for Valorant in the future.

For the time being, a seamless transition between the Range and a matchmade lobby for players isn’t in the cards. But Riot might be working on the next best thing as it pertains to refining your aim before putting it into application in Valorant.

Berbach teased that those ‘alternatives’ that they’ve been eyeing could possibly include an integrated aim trainer that people could use while in queue.

There isn’t any info on how it would work, look, or play, but the mode is on the company’s radar to actualize sometime in the future.

Advertisement

“I mentioned a possible simple aim trainer that can scratch the trigger itch, and that could be a step to a future solution where you queue for something like FFA Deathmatch,” Berbach said in the Ask Valorant blog.

Riot Games
FPS players use different ways to practice their aim, and Valorant could soon have more features to facilitate that.

Although the dev did say that there’s a “bunch of prerequisite tech” to get in line before realizing their aim trainer, a more immediate update could let Valorant players join free-for-all Deathmatch games in progress.

Riot is aiming to let people join live Deathmatch lobbies in early 2021, though that could easily change as development gets underway.

Advertisement

Competitive FPS players usually like to have a combination of joining in-progress Deathmatch games or having practice tools like KovaaK 2.0, Aim Lab, Aimbeast, etc., to warm up their tracking before a Ranked match.

Valorant players should temper expectations, however, since Berbach is only talking up a “simple” aim trainer for now. In either case, it’ll be a welcomed addition for people looking to refine their skills before loading into a game.

Advertisement
Call of Duty

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One

Published: 8/Oct/2020 20:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Beta players on consoles can finally change their field of view settings thanks to a welcome addition by Treyarch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new options, including what the best setting is.

Field of view options for consoles is something that fans have been asking for for a long time. Whenever a new CoD game releases, there’s always a section of PlayStation and Xbox players wondering why the option hasn’t been made available for them. It’s equally frustrating considering that the PC version of every iteration has had the options available on day one.

Advertisement

This is all changing with Black Ops Cold War, however, as Treyarch has confirmed that players on consoles will finally be able to adjust their field of view. For people unfamiliar with the options, this might be a bit confusing. Taking advantage of these settings, however, might end up helping your game.

What is field of view?

At its most basic form, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

Advertisement

While some people might immediately say that a high field of view is automatically better, it’s important to note that the higher the field of view, the more distorted your screen will look and the smaller objects will look at a distance.

Generally speaking, you’ll want to balance you’re field of view with what your comfortable looking at.

How do I adjust my FOV settings?

In the beta, finding the FOV slider is relatively simple but in case you don’t know, here’s a quick and simple guide to figure it out.

Advertisement
  1. In your Black Ops Cold War Beta application, press the buttons for “Settings”
  2. Tab over to the “Graphics” options
  3. Scroll down until you see “Field of View”
  4. Adjust the slider from left to right to set to your desired setting.
Activision
The Field of View can be can be adjusted in the game settings.

What’s the ideal field of view setting?

If you’ve never played with a modified field of view before, it might be best to take things slow. Working your way up will allow you to adjust to the higher FOV so that you’re not thrown into the deep in, so to speak.

In order to have a high FOV, while making sure that you can still see enemies, it’s recommended to keep your adjusted setting at 100. While you can certainly push it all the way up to 120, the former will allow you to experience the changes without it being too difficult to see things at a distance.