Riot exploring new Valorant pause feature in matchmaking, not just customs - Dexerto

Valorant

Riot exploring new Valorant pause feature in matchmaking, not just customs

Published: 9/Oct/2020 3:03

by Andrew Amos
Killjoy Valorant
Riot Games

First there were no pauses. Then Riot finally added one for custom games, which helped tournament organizers immensely. Now though, the Valorant developers are looking at adding pauses in matchmade games.

It’s a meme as old as time: You can’t pause online games. However, in a competitive setting in almost every game, there’s a way to stop the clock ⁠— whether it be for a tactical timeout, a technical issue, or even a toilet break.

Valorant has that in custom games. All you have to do is pause the match timer, and the clock won’t tick down. Players are free to move around in their own spawns, but they can’t do anything they wouldn’t be able to do in a pre-round phase.

Valorant pause settings
Riot Games
You can pause in Valorant custom games, but not in matchmaking.

However, putting it in matchmaking is almost unheard of in any game. In CS:GO, you can do it, but only through special clients like FACEIT or ESEA. They don’t impact your direct in-game rank either, using a separate system to track progress.

Riot is looking at adding pre-round pauses to matchmade games in Unrated and Competitive though, so players can take a timeout to rethink their strategy, top-up their water, or find the toilet.

“To make sure everyone has a chance to handle their business, we’ll be exploring different ways of possibly incorporating a pre-round pause. This would allow you to pause the match without the possibility of impacting the outcome of engagements,” senior producer Steven Eldridge told players in a recent dev post.

Specific details about the pauses are unclear though. It’s unlikely they’ll be indefinite, otherwise, players will be trapped in-game forever. It’s more likely that a pre-round pause will last for an additional 45 seconds to a minute.

Each team will also likely get only one or two pauses in matchmaking to stop people from abusing it. This is all speculation though. What Riot has in store could be drastically different.

One thing is for sure though, mid-round pauses are off the table. Riot has tried looking at ways to implement one, but doing so effectively would come at the risk of competitive integrity, and that’s something they’re not willing to jeopardize.

“Pausing mid-round can introduce a number of gameplay concerns that may compromise the competitive integrity of a match, and since we view the competitive integrity of each match as a fundamental part of Valorant, we’ve opted to not support mid-round pauses,” Eldredge added.

There’s no ETA on when pauses will be added to Valorant matchmaking. However, once ⁠— or if ⁠— they are, be sure to use them effectively!

Gaming

xQc claims he’s “done” with Among Us after receiving lots of hate

Published: 9/Oct/2020 1:15 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 1:24

by Tanner Pierce
Innersloth/xQc

Among Us xQc

Twitch streamer xQc has recently claimed that he is “done” with the popular online multiplayer game ‘Among Us,’ apparently due to people who clip out his reactions when he gets frustrated.

At this point, everyone knows that Among Us has skyrocketed in popularity. The online game on PC and mobile devices has quickly become the talk of the town, and so far it has shown no signs of slowing down, still being one of the top streamed titles on Twitch every single day.

Despite this consistent popularity among (no pun intended) players, there’s now one person who says he’s “done” with the game: streamer Félix Lengyel, better known by his online name ‘xQc.’

When most people hear that a Twitch streamer or YouTuber is leaving a certain popular game behind, it’s usually because that person doesn’t think it’s fun anymore for one reason or another. With xQc, on the other hand, the situation is a bit different, as he even outright says that he still “loves” the experience Among Us offers.

During a recent Twitch stream, Lengyel alluded that the reason he’s leaving the game behind is because of people who like to clip out his fails and frustrations when playing. While he didn’t outright say that this is the reason, all the evidence points to that being the case.

“A lot of livestream fails people, need hate in their life to guide them through their normal hurdles,” Lengyel said during the stream. “They need to feel something, they need to chase demons that aren’t there, to feel like their life is worth living, and since I won’t be playing anymore, they won’t have anything to clip anymore.”

While watching anyone fail at a video game can be a bit fun, it’s easy to see why xQc would decide to leave Among Us behind. Watching yourself show up on livestream fails consistently can’t be easy.