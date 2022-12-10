Cloud9 White VALORANT roster set for free agency despite Game Changers dominance

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Cloud9 White, C9’s Valorant Game Changers roster, is set to be released into free agency despite their high level of performance in the tournament.

Valorant’s Game Changers tournament circuit has been one of the biggest efforts to get women involved in esports, with the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 being their first-ever international event.

Cloud9 White was one of the teams competing in the event. They managed to beat out every team in North America on their path to the international championship and made it to a fourth-place finish by the end.

Despite this roster having some clear potential in the future, reports have indicated that Cloud9 will be dropping their entire Game Changers roster ahead of 2023.

Cloud9 White set for free agency following Game Changers

Game Changers is a circuit that involves some of the biggest organizations in Esports. With G2, Team Liquid, and Cloud9 all having representatives at the international event, some big names are investing in talent within the scene.

With a $500,000 prize pool behind the international, these teams had high stakes. And, while Cloud9 didn’t win, they’ve certainly made their mark on the scene over the past two years.

According to a report from dotesports, the Cloud9 Game Changers roster has been pushed into free agency following the tournament.

Cloud9 Valorant | YouTube Cloud9 White Captain Melanie ‘meL’ Capone after a tough Game Changers loss

This report came on the same day Cloud9 released a documentary detailing C9 White’s run at the championship. With 4 of the 5 players on the roster being with the organization for two years, releasing this roster will leave some of Valorant’s top talent up for grabs.

Cloud9 have yet to comment on whether they plan to retain this roster, nor have any of the players spoken about their future in Valorant at the time of writing.