Riot planning Valorant attacker buffs after “oppressive” defense concerns

Published: 25/Oct/2020 6:37

by Andrew Amos
Tactical shooters like Valorant often struggle to keep the balance between attackers and defenders even. Riot’s hit FPS title is no different, with a chorus of complaints about the game being too “defender sided.” However, the developers are looking at flipping the balance.

It’s a tale of two sides, but it’s hardly a fair one in Valorant. The defenders get most of the screen time, while the attackers try to make it into the credits.

The game has swung relatively heavily into the defender side on every map. The new Agent releases like Killjoy haven’t helped the situation, with Sentinels being more available and oppressive. Players have also managed to coordinate defenses better generally.

Sentinels like Killjoy have been a major part of Valorant’s perceived “defender-sidedness.”

This imbalance is too far in their hands, however. Riot is concerned with the “oppressive” nature of defense in Valorant, and are looking at how they can potentially bring the opposing forces back into equilibrium.

In an interview with Hitscan, senior game designer Max ‘Orcane’ Grossman outlined Riot’s goals with balancing out the two sides. While it was “expected,” as Riot believes players “get better at defense before they get better at offense,” the bias has slipped a bit too far into the defenders’ hands.

“The big thing we’ve been looking at is the defender-sidedness of the game. It’s one of the trends we’ve observed over the course of the game,” he explained.

“When the game launched, the maps were pretty much 50-50, but as time goes on, the maps have become more defender-sided, especially at higher ranks.

To right the ship, Riot are looking at giving attackers a bit more agency, and cull defenders’ power. This will be through a combination of Agent changes ⁠— like those planned to Killjoy and Cypher ⁠— and potentially some map changes too.

Segment begins at 2:11.

“There’s a handful of things that we’re looking to tweak to make defense feel a little less oppressive. [This will] probably mostly target some character changes.”

The overall goal is “to not make defending harder, but more nuanced, and create more opportunities for attackers to capitalize on advantages,” according to Orcane.

The first set of these defender sided changes are expected to ship on Valorant Patch 1.11, which is due to launch on October 27. Riot wants the changes in before First Strike to ensure a “stable competitive environment” for all, so expect them to be big.

Is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege? Everything we know

Published: 25/Oct/2020 3:14

by Andrew Amos
Rainbow Six: Siege is available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. However, if you play on multiple platforms, you can’t link all your progress yet. Could cross-progression be coming soon though? Here’s everything we know.

Cross-progression in Rainbow Six: Siege has been a major talking point since the game’s release. Although it’s currently available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, each platform keeps its own account progress.

This means if you make the jump from Xbox to PlayStation for next-gen consoles, or switch entirely from console to PC, you’ll have to start all over again. No more Elite skins, no more full Operator rosters ⁠— you go right back to square one.

Picked up Zero on Xbox but want to transfer to PC? Tough luck for now.

However, there is hope for Rainbow Six: Siege players. Ubisoft is putting extra emphasis on cross-progression ⁠— and even cross-play ⁠— on their recently-released titles, and it’s hoped that Siege is next on their list.

What would cross-progression mean for Rainbow Six: Siege?

Cross-progression is not to be confused with cross-play. Rainbow Six: Siege currently doesn’t support either cross-progression or cross-play. It’s definitely more likely that the former would come before the latter.

Cross-progression, as described by Ubisoft, “allows you to play the game on one platform and continue your progression on another, as long as your Ubisoft account is linked to the target platform.”

This means all your operators, profile progress, and cosmetics will likely carry over between different platforms. However, things like ranked stats and progress will be culled.

Elite skins would transfer between platforms if cross-progression was enabled in Siege.

When is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six: Siege?

Right now, there’s no official plans to add cross-progression into Rainbow Six: Siege. It’s only a bit of hope, and some reading between the lines, that has players thinking it’s around the corner.

The launch of Ubisoft Connect, the new UPlay, is set to bring cross-progression to new titles. However, it’s unclear if older releases like Rainbow Six: Siege will get the same treatment when Ubisoft Connect launches.

The current list of Ubisoft Connect cross-progression titles are: Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic.

However, with the launch of the new service on October 29, there could be further announcements for games like Rainbow Six, and a firm date put on cross-progression. Fingers crossed.

We will update this article as more information arises.

