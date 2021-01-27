Evil Geniuses unveils mixed-gender Valorant roster - Dexerto

Evil Geniuses have unveiled their very first Valorant roster, a mixed-gender lineup led by Christine ‘Potter’ Chi that the legacy esports org dubbed a “game-changer” ahead of their Valorant Champions Tour debut this week.
- Potter, Clawdia lead mixed-gender roster
- Two former Moon Raccoons players join the lineup
- Team debuts this week in VCT Open Qualifier
Valorant has already seen plenty of all-male and all-female rosters debut in the growing esports scene, but Evil Geniuses have taken a different route: the org has exploded onto the scene with the competition’s first mixed-gender roster.
“This team is not like the others. We’re building a Valorant squad, and doing things our way,” the organization stated in its Jan. 28 announcement. “If you’ve got a hot take, spare us. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s a game-changer.”
Evil Geniuses kick starts their promise to “revolutionize the game” today too; the new roster competes in the Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier on Jan. 27.
Potter builds “special” Valorant roster
The mixed-gender roster started with former Counter-Strike pro and fan-favorite caster Potter, who was then handed the keys to the kingdom to build her roster.
“Evil Geniuses approached me with the opportunity to create something special and help define the emerging Valorant scene,” the new Evil Geniuses captain said. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
“Super excited to get this project started. Come cheer for us.”
Evil Geniuses Valorant Roster
|Player
|Former Team
|Role
|Christine ‘Potter’ Chi
|GX3
|In-Game Leader
|Claudia ‘Clawdia’ Che
|GX3
|TBA
|Aleksandar ‘Aleksandar’ Hinojosa
|Moon Raccoons
|TBA
|Nolan ‘Temperature’ Pepper
|Moon Raccoons
|TBA
|Ronan ‘Osias’ Jeremiah Javelona
|Mamba Mode Gaming
|TBA