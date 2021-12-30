Best VALORANT Moments of 2021 | VCT Highlights

2021 has been a landmark year for competitive Valorant with countless jaw-dropping plays and incredible storylines, so what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at some of the best VCT highlights from the year.

Whether it was Sentinels rising up to claim the crown at Masters Reykjavík, Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin’s Gambit stealing the show at Berlin, or Acend rounding off the year with a historic victory at Champions, it’s safe to say pro-Valorant has delivered over the past 12 months.

Throughout all of these events, players from around the world have given fans some amazing moments, so let’s take a trip down memory lane.

