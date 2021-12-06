Derke: “Boaster’s Craziness Saved Fnatic!” | VALORANT Champions Interview

Dexerto spoke to Fnatic’s Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev about Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett’s role as a leader in the roster, as well as how the team got over the line against Cloud9.

After a tough test against vanity, leaf, mitch, Xeppaa & xeta of Cloud9 Blue, Fnatic Valorant star Derke shed some light on how the team pulled together and took down their NA opponents.

Not only that, he shared his thoughts on Boaster’s crazy walk-ons, as well as his exceptional leadership that saved Fnatic from falling to the lower bracket.

