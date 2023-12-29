Valorant fans conflicted as Icebox is reportedly making a comeback in Episode 8

Valorant fans are left conflicted as Icebox is reportedly replacing Haven in the map pool in Episode 8, but Fnatic is celebrating.

As Valorant slowly closes out Episode 7 Act 3, players are already looking forward to what Episode 8 will bring to start off 2024, and it looks like the next Episode is already bringing with it many surprises.

From a new gun, the Outlaw, reportedly coming out with the new Episode, to a plethora of teasers of Valorant’s upcoming Agent, there’s plenty to look forward to.

And as more leaks comes out of what to expect in Episode 8, leakers are already suggesting there will be a major shakeup to the Map Pool come January.

According to ValorLeaks, Episode 8 may replace Haven with Icebox in the Map Pool. However, he warns players Riot could change this decision in an instant, so we should take it with a grain of salt.

However, that didn’t stop the community from giving their thoughts on the potential shake-up to the map pool, with some players rejoicing, but some questioning why Haven had to go.

Fnatic’s Valorant team would undoubtedly be the biggest winners of the change — the squad had the most dominant win rate on the map since 2022 before its removal.

“King of Icebox is back,” Fnatic’s star player Derke responded to Icebox’s potential comeback.

But players questioned Haven’s removal, as many in the community expressed boredom with Ascent’s current meta.

“I cannot comprehend what mental gymnastics resulted in ‘yes, let’s leave Ascent in the map pool still,” wrote Valorant coach Anderzz about Haven’s potential removal.

Gen.G’s Lakia said of the change, “Ascent first please, same agent, same tactic, same playstyle.”

M80’s NiSMO reacted to the potential change, saying, “Ascent literally has one comp that all the teams are running compared to Haven where we are seeing Breach, Harbor, Viper, Jett, Raze, Skye, Fade, Killjoy, Cypher, Chamber. I really don’t understand.”

Of course, Haven’s removal could very much change as we get closer to Episode 8, releasing on January 10, 2024, so players will need to wait and see if these changes will really come true.