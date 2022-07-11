Warzone player discovers perfect counter to wall glitch cheaters

Ryan Lemay . 54 minutes ago

Fortune’s Keep is the perfect playground for glitches shooting through walls, but Warzone players may have discovered a perfect counter to the annoying bug.

Players glitching through walls on Fortune’s Keep was first reported at the start of Season 4. Broken walls were also an issue on Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Caldera.

Fortune’s Keep has several POIs dense with buildings and walls that are easy to exploit. The POI most affected by the wall glitches is the main town.

The Warzone July 7 update patch notes reportedly “fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.” Just in case you still come across a wall glitcher, there may be an easy solution

Activision aim-hacking has been a problem on Caldera.

How to counter Warzone wall glitching

Reddit user Veggieman_21 and his duo partner decided if you can’t beat wall glitching, join them.

By throwing a Snapshot Grenade into a building, you can weed out the rats and reveal campers’ locations without even being detected.

A Reddit user responded by saying, “You’re doing the lord’s work here, friend.”

Another person stated, “it’s patched, isn’t it?”

Even if wall glitches are completely patched, this method could be a great way to deal with campers on Fortune’s Keep. Try Snapshot Grenades for yourself and become a nightmare for pesky campers.