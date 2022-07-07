Warzone July 7 update patch notes: NZ-41 & H4 Blixen nerfs, exploit fixes

The Warzone July 7 update finally nerfs the NZ-41 and H4 Blixen, along with adding in much-needed wall exploit fixes.

Warzone players first reported players glitching through walls at the start of Season 4. The exploit has been an issue since Verdansk and allows players to get easy kills without enemies seeing them.

Fortune’s Keep is littered with buildings and walls around the map, making the exploit a nightmare on the close-quarters map.

The NZ-41 has been the king of ARs since the start of Season 4 due to its easily controllable recoil and long-range damage. The July 7 update significantly increases the weapon’s recoil so it falls in line with the rest of the class.

After potentially being labeled battle royale’s best ever SMG, the H4 Blixen also received a nerf.

Here are the full patch notes below.

Warzone July 7 update patch notes

BUG FIXES