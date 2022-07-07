Warzone July 7 update patch notes: NZ-41 & H4 Blixen nerfs, exploit fixes

The Warzone July 7 update finally nerfs the NZ-41 and H4 Blixen, along with adding in much-needed wall exploit fixes.
Warzone players first reported players glitching through walls at the start of Season 4. The exploit has been an issue since Verdansk and allows players to get easy kills without enemies seeing them.
Fortune’s Keep is littered with buildings and walls around the map, making the exploit a nightmare on the close-quarters map.
The NZ-41 has been the king of ARs since the start of Season 4 due to its easily controllable recoil and long-range damage. The July 7 update significantly increases the weapon’s recoil so it falls in line with the rest of the class.
After potentially being labeled battle royale’s best ever SMG, the H4 Blixen also received a nerf.
Here are the full patch notes below.
Warzone July 7 update patch notes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing the Pay Respects Challenge to summon more Zombies than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing the Cash Extraction Public Event mercenary AI to tunnel vision Trophy Systems.
- Fixed another issue causing the out-of-bounds audio and visual warning on Fortune’s Keep to remain stuck on screen during the pre-match lobby.
- Fixed an issue in the Plunder mode causing Players eliminated in Storage Town to respawn over Village.
- Fixed an issue causing Tac Map icons to overlap with POI names.
- Fixed an issue causing certain Kali Sticks (MW) Blueprint variants to deal more damage than intended.
- Fixed visual and audio issues caused by Fighter Plane bullet impacts/explosions.
WEAPONS
» Assault Rifles «
NZ-41 (VG)
- Recoil Recovery decreased by 20%
Recoil Recovery is the speed in which the screen attempts to return to center after firing each shot. The result of this change is a noticeable difference in recoil intensity for the NZ-41 (VG) and was originally intended to be paired with the last update to the Weapon’s recoil.
- 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags
- Recoil Control Penalty now increased to -10%
» Submachine Guns «
H4 Blixen (VG)
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1