Social media users labeling Selling Sunset “tone deaf” over mansion tax

Emma Hernan’s opinion on the mansion tax law has social media fans dubbing the Selling Sunset cast “tone deaf.”

The mansion tax has been a hot topic of conversation during recent episodes of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

The real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group discovered there would be an additional tax added to the sale of mansions and high-priced estates.

Emma Hernan spoke on the topic, but social media users aren’t reacting well to what she had to say.

Is Selling Sunset “tone deaf”?

A Reddit thread was launched to talk about Emma’s opinion about the mansion tax. While Emma was talking to Fortune Magazine, she described the situation as being a “nightmare.”

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “I saw this post on Emma’s Instagram and I can’t get over the tone deafness from these people about the mansion tax.”

Someone else joined the conversation to say, “For real. My immediate thought was aaaawwww do the poor people buying 10m-mansions all cash have to pay a bit of tax? Cry me a river.”

Another user shared their own personal experience on the topic writing, “It’s really hard to have any ‘sympathy’ for millionaires that complain about paying more taxes.

“My husband and I run a small business & pays more taxes than millionaires do and we don’t make even close to a million dollars and still live in an apartment.

“I still love Emma but the show in itself is becoming a little ‘tone deaf’ for the average person to enjoy anymore.”

Someone else contributed the crucial detail of where mansion tax money is allocated. The Redditor explained, “The mansion tax literally goes to affordable housing and homelessness prevention, but not one of them mentions that.”

When Season 8 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix, viewers will have a better chance to see how much the mansion tax has impacted the Oppenheim Group agents.