Why do Selling Sunset fans believe Justin Hartley is getting another divorce?

Selling Sunset fans were shocked when Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley divorced in 2021. Now, there are new rumors about his current marriage coming to an end.

During Season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley‘s divorce was chronicled for viewers to see.

Chrishell opened up about her heartache learning the news that her ex-husband wanted to split via text message. Allegedly, he texted her right before the story broke in the media.

Justin quickly remarried a woman named Sofia Pernas. Social media users are wondering if his new marriage is about to end in a divorce as well.

Rumors about Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

A Reddit thread has been launched to talk about Justin and Sofia’s current situation. The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “[RUMOR] Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas separate after two years of marriage.”

They were sure to add the word “rumor” at the start of their post since no official details have been reported.

One user responded by saying, “If this is true, I will be laughing so hard! Would be a great start to 2024!” Someone else wrote, “And you know who’s happily married? Chrishell!”

However, not everyone is convinced the divorce rumors carry any weight.

One Redditor joined the chat to say, “Eh, I dunno. I’d seen rumors about them alright, but she posted some pictures from Christmas recently and he was definitely in them.”

Most recently, Sofia shared a photo thread on Instagram full of pictures highlighting her happiest moments from 2023. In four out of 10 of the images, she’s seen posing with Justin.

On that note, another Redditor chimed in to say, “There are so many celebrity instances where they are together one day and a split comes the next day.”

As of now, Sofia and Justin are still married without any public divorce announcements to reflect on.