Twitch CEO reveals the only way long-requested rewind feature could be added

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy says he’s heard the demand for the platform to add a stream rewind feature – and while it could be added, there’s a big catch.

For years now, Twitch viewers have requested a YouTube-style rewind feature that lets them go back to an earlier part of a live broadcast to see what they missed.

Such a feature would undoubtedly improve users’ viewing experience and give them more control over how they consume content, but Twitch’s CEO says it would come at a cost, both literally and figuratively.

During a special Q&A stream on his own channel, Clancy was asked about a rewind feature and explained the problems with adding one.

Article continues after ad

“The way Twitch does its streaming and the way it stores its VODs, it is technically complex and potentially expensive,” he said. “A general rewind function, because of the way we build our streaming, the way we built our VODs, it would [require] an overhaul to go back 20 minutes, 30 minutes or 40 minutes.”

Article continues after ad

However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Clancy himself is a fan of the proposed feature and suggested there is a way to implement it without costing too much: a limited rewind.

Clancy explained that a limited rewind could let viewers pause and go back a little to see what they missed, such as when there’s a commercial break.

Article continues after ad

“One of the things that’s always challenging is when you think about the cost. Twitch streams a lot of content. When we do something, the cost can be prohibitive, and we have to figure out if it’s on all streams, or partners and affiliates. Because it’s not just the cost when someone rewinds, it’s the cost of the storage so that you can support rewind at all,” the CEO added.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on if a limited rewind feature is even in the cards right now, but viewers are relieved to know it’s something on Clancy’s mind that could one day be added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only big piece of news Clancy dropped during his Q&A. The Twitch CEO also admitted that the site’s ban system needs improvements and more transparency so streamers know why they’ve been suspended.