Rumble CEO predicts Twitch will be shut down or sold-off within 2 years

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski believes Twitch will be “shut down” or sold off by Amazon within the next two years.

Over the years, there have been plenty of contenders trying to take Twitch’s crown as the biggest livestream site around. Facebook Gaming, Mixer, and a few others have failed, while KICK, YouTube, and even Rumble are still trying to pull market share away.

Despite Twitch’s dominance over the scene, it has been described as a “zombie brand” by Amazon insiders. The site reportedly loses money despite $2 billion in revenue, and there are fears that mass layoffs will hit before long.

As a result, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovksi believes the Amazon-owned platform’s days are numbered as he thinks it will either be sold off or shuttered in the coming years.

“Prediction… Amazon shuts down Twitch within 2 years or sells it. Probably sooner,” Pavlovksi tweeted on October 22. The Rumble CEO didn’t add any further reasoning for his prediction, however.

One fan of his was quick to point out that, based on his previous predictions about outlets shutting down, it could happen much sooner than his two-year timeline.

“True, I did predict that. I like to give things a little buffer,” Pavlovski added, noting that he’d suggested GARM – the Global Alliance for Responsible Media – would close within a month just a few days before it shut down for good.

Despite all of Twitch’s fault, the platforms that are trying to play catch up are still working on features that the Amazon-owned one has had for quite some time.

That includes things like highlight clips, creator dashboards, and in-chat wagering. However, KICK is looking to let viewers make money from watching streams, so that could help.