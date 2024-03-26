Old woman blasts “idiots” Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed for riding in shopping cart

Streaming stars Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed got lectured by an old woman after she saw them broadcasting inside a grocery store in a confrontation that’s going viral.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are some of the most prominent streamers on the internet, boasting a combined following of over 32 million fans across Twitch and YouTube.

The duo are known for their over-the-top reactions and high-energy live streams, which played host to such antics as Speed setting off a firework in his bedroom or Kai Cenat orchestrating a Fourth of July firework war in his house. (These two do love their explosives, it seems.)

However, their latest broadcast sparked the ire of a bystander, resulting in a viral confrontation that’s leaving viewers thoroughly amused.

YouTube/Kai Cenat Kai and IShowSpeed have taken the net by storm.

On March 26, the pair got together for a joint stream on Rumble, which saw the stars do some shopping in a local grocery store. Kai Cenat decided to hop inside the shopping cart, which Speed steered throughout the store as they browsed for food.

It seems this decision got on an old woman’s nerves, who approached the two streamers to give them a piece of her mind.

“Why in the world do you not have any respect for people around you?” she asked them. “Don’t act like an idiot. You’re not an idiot. …I’m talking about this nonsense that goes on in here.”

“You’re treating me like an idiot,” Speed shot back. “I’m a young, educated Black man.”

“Ma’am, we’re not bothering nobody,” Kai interjected. “How are we bothering you?”

“I approached you out of everybody else in this store because what you’re doing is disrespectful,” she answered.

Things went even further off the rails after Kai told the woman, “God bless,” prompting her to shoot back: “Don’t bring God into this. God’s men do not act like this.”

“Get out of that buggy,” she continued. “Act like a man and act like you’re supposed to in this store.”

At that point, Speed began loudly barking — something he’s known to do during his streams. To placate the woman, Kai crawled out of the shopping cart, but this didn’t put a stop to her lecture.

The woman went on to tell Speed that he was “far from a man,” saying she hopes the duo “grow into fine men” before calling the two streamers “idiots” again. This led to some frustration from Kai, who was encouraged by the woman to look up the definition of “idiot” on his phone.

After this, a member of staff approached the streamers in an attempt to diffuse the situation. It wasn’t long before a security guard took over the conversation and managed to help Kai and Speed move on.

However, things didn’t end on a sour note. The stars returned to help the woman grab an item on a shelf that was too high for her to reach, providing a wholesome conclusion to the otherwise tense ordeal.

This is far from the first time a Twitch streamer has gotten harangued by strangers during their broadcast, by far. IRL streamer ‘Cooksux’ was left completely rattled after a stranger threatened him with a knife in a bizarre broadcast in 2022.